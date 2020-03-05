Greetings from LA (Lower Algoma). That little bit of sunshine last week sure gave my spirits a lift. Hopefully, we will have a few more this week. With all these rain we will all need to cut grass before long. That is one of my favorite pastimes, much more than housework.
The community of Algoma was saddened Sunday by the news of the death of Wayne Hodges. Although a member of Lawndale Presbyterian Church in Tupelo, he often attended the Algoma Presbyterian Church with his grandmother, Alene Hodges. He regularly attended the Algoma Baptist Church on Sunday nights. Wayne was very faithful in church attendance, but his real faith was portrayed through his everyday life.
He is survived by his parents, Harold and Cathy Hodges, as well as his grandmother, Alene.
Ms. Alene, as she is referred to by the majority of Algoma, turned 101 on February 27. She is an inspiration to so many as she still drives and lives independently, taking care of her home with a little help from others. Just like her mother, she thoroughly loves working in the garden and with flowers. As spring approaches she can be found scanning the seed and flower catalogs. A BIG happy birthday goes out to this great lady.
Spring Revival at Algoma Baptist Church will be March 15-18. There will also be a pastor’s conference on Tuesday, March 17.
Algoma Presbyterian Church was honored to have Kevin Stegall represent the Gideon Association, Sunday March 1, 2020. John Dillingham, a Gideon from Corinth, also brought the message at Algoma Baptist Church. They both brought informative messages on how numerous people’s lives have been changed by the placement of bibles in various places throughout the world.
I missed several birthdays in February. Belated birthday wishes go out to Linda Dobbs (February 6), Hannah Foster (February 7), Dennis Long (February 11), Michael Scott Foster and Jennifer Caldwell (February 12), Harry Sims Jr. (February 23), Gabie Ritchie (February 24), Cole Allen (February 25), and Caitlyn Sims (February 26). Celebrating March birthdays this week are Emaley Owen (March 3), Will Jaggers (March 4), and John Teasler (March 8).
There are so many people in our community that need our prayers. Please continue to pray for Rita Bevill (fell and broke her shoulder), John Sloan (had a seizure as a result of medication), Dickey Crew (fell and broke his back), Bro. Tommy Cheshire (heart surgery), Ola May Holmes (pneumonia), Lisa Scott, Donald Wayne Scott, Ed Foster, Ed Yielding, Diane Lee, Taylor Williams (Tom Weeks’ granddaughter), Greg Brown, the Hodges family, Dot McCoy, and Bernie Conrad.
In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. The same was in the beginning with God. John 1:1-2