Greetings from LA (Lower Algoma). Algoma turned into Bethlehem this past weekend as Algoma Baptist Church hosted the Annual Drive Thru Nativity. It takes lots of people to help bring this together. A big thank you goes out to all that helped in any way. And thank you to those who took time to drive through and view the scenes.
Our Winter Tent VBS for ages 1-101 will be December 13-15. Sessions led by Brother Tim Horton will be 6:00 to 8:00 Friday and Saturday with a meal at 5:30. Sunday night the session will be from 4:00 to 6:00 with the meal following the service. The theme this year is “ O Come Let Us Adore Him”. Dress warm and comfortable, but I have never been cold inside the tent. Everyone in the community is invited to participate.
All were saddened to hear of the news of the house fire at Ms. Pat Campbell. Thankfully she was able to escape without injury, but I understand there was not a lot to be salvaged of the house or her belongings. A fund had been started to help her rebuild a smaller home since she had no insurance. Any type of help, financial or other, would be greatly appreciated.
We had our Stegall Christmas this past weekend. Several were unable to attend but those who were there had a great time.
My brother, George Stegall, is officially a “Great” grandfather. His oldest grandson, Brandon and wife Grace, welcomed a bouncing baby boy, George Paul Valle, Thursday, December 5. Mother and baby are fine, and we hope to get George off the clouds sometime soon.
Celebrating birthdays thus far in December are Weezie Corder (December 8), Luke Stegall (December 10), Kailyn Rape (December 11), and Cayson Capwell (December 15). Celebrating this week are Doyle Folkes (December 16), Rob Chittom (December 17), Travis Chase and Jesse French (December 19).
On the prayer list this week are Dean Holley family, Jimmy Guy McDonald family, Charline Hill, Chase Foster (shoulder surgery), Levi Smith (injuries from a four wheeler accident), Ola May Holmes, Linda (Noel) Weeks (cancer), Ronnie Rakestraw, Kelly Clark, Jesse and Yvonne French, Ellis Reeder, Ed Yielding, Ed Foster, Joe Whitten, and Brenda Pannell.
And it came to pass, that, when Elisabeth heard the salutation of Mary, the babe leapt in her womb; and Elisabeth was filled with the Holy Ghost. Luke 1:41