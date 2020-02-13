Greetings from LA. The old saying of, “If you don’t like the weather, just wait around it will change” has definitely been threw for us lately. We have had rain and sunshine, freezing temperatures to spring like weather, gentle breezes and straight-line winds. Mother Nature must be off her meds.
I keep telling myself that with all this rain the Trace Lake must be filling back up and will be a great place to camp again.
Gabe Harmon will be going with Itawamba Community College BSU on a mission trip to Alaska during spring break. They will be making repairs and getting a church camp ready for summer church camps. He is the son of Chris and Pam Harmon. Sarah Grace Finley will also be going on a medical mission trip to the Philippines during her spring break. She will be traveling with a couple from her church to an orphanage, Rosemary’s Home of Hope, which was started by Ray Hall. She is the daughter of Lane and Tracey Finley. I am so proud to see these young people serving the Lord and others in such a way.
Our church will hosting a DNOW this Friday through Sunday, February 14-16. Brother Kerry Nelson will be the guest speaker Friday night and again on Saturday. The youth will attend a Valentine banquet on Saturday night at Grace Memorial Baptist Church. Please contact Brother mark Newell if you need any more information.
Women’s Might, a community wide group of ladies, had their monthly meeting on Tuesday, February 4. Lisa Foley, a nurse Practitioner with the Cardiology Associates of North Mississippi, brought a very informative program on women and how to have a more healthy heart. Reverend Gloria McKinney from Usher Valley United Methodist Church brought the devotion. This meeting is held at Algoma Baptist Church on the first Tuesday of every month. It is an opportunity for women to come together and draw strength from each other, become more informed on pertinent topics, and share in a time of food and fellowship. The purpose of the meetings is to serve today’s community of women who are an expression of God’s might at work in our community. The next scheduled meeting is March 3, 2020.
Celebrating birthdays the first week of February are Colton Weeks (February 2), Beverly Corder (February 3), Linda Dobbs (February 6), Hannah Foster (February 7), and J. C. Higgins and Martha Stegall (February 9). Celebrating this week are Dennis Long (February 11), and Michael Scott Foster and Jennifer Caldwell (February 12)
We have a rather lengthy prayer list this week. It includes Bruce Martin, the family of Betty Finley, the family of the former Joyce Polk, Bobby Miller, Ola Mae Holmes, Jimmy Williamson, Billy Wayne Fitzpatrick, Martha Golden, Guy Harrison, Wayne Hodges, Charline Hill, Darla Pennington, Joe Whitten, Ed Foster, Ed Yielding, Tom Weeks, Bertha Pannell, Riley Seale, Johnny Wayne Gasphard, Kelly Clark, and Wayne Hodges.
If ye then, being evil, know how to give good gifts unto your children, how much more shall your Father which is in heaven give good gifts to them that ask him? Matthew 7:11