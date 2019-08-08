Greetings from LA (Lower Algoma). It has been a whirlwind of a summer. Mary Lou, Julius, and I went to Hallsboro, North Carolina to visit family and then on to Nags Head, North Carolina, Williamsburg and Jamestown, Virginia for a few days. We visited more relatives in Dillsboro, North Carolina on the way home. After that I went to Kennett, Missouri to visit Phil’s cousin, and together we went to Shreveport, Louisiana. I went on to see my brother and sister-in-law in Center, TX. Needless to say, it was good to be back home again.
Our revival is going on this week at 7:00 through Wednesday night, with Brother Jay Knight bringing the messages. If the first message is any indication of what is in store the rest of the week, we are in for a treat.
The community was shocked and saddened by the news of the fire that destroyed the Tutor home and the death of Mr. Chasen. Ms. Martha is staying with a friend until she is able to make further arrangements.
Memorial at Old Monroe is August 25. A business meeting will be held at 10:00 am. Brother Steven Newell will bring the morning message at 11:00, with a covered dish luncheon immediately following the message.
August is here and that means hot weather and gardening. I don’t garden actually, but I love to fill my freezer from the bounty of others. I have been a frequent customer at the various produce stands. I am so blessed to live in a community where people truly believe it is more blessed to give than to receive, especially from their gardens.
August also means back to school for many people. Misty, Jennifer, and I are synchronizing our watches to make sure we get the grandkids to where their supposed to be and on time. I am so thankful that I am able to be a part of their lives, and see them participate in the various extracurricular activities.
Celebrating August birthdays so far this month are Daniel Sims (August 1), Shirlene Brown (August 2), Randy Gregory (August 5). Celebrating this week are Dennis Corder (August 6), Harry Sims (August 7, Alaina Weeks and Liam Warren (August 8), Teresa Arnold (August 9) and Preston Foster (August 12).
Our prayer list is rather lengthy this week. It includes Richey Crew, Dot McCoy, Pat George’s family, the Tutor family, Jesse and Yvonne French, Joe Whitten, Ed Foster, Kelly Clark, Lois Henderson, Cliff Christian, Bertha Pannell, Jimmy Williamson, Steve Calloway, Ola Mae Holmes and my aunt in Alabama, Betty Jean Stegall Franklin. Shelly Long’s grandfather passed away this week also.
God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble. Psalm 46:1