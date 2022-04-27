A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Reporter
From North Pontotoc:
Michael Anderson
Reece Kentner
Tyler Pickens
Clay Pitts
Honorable mention:
Kalor Kirby
From South Pontotoc:
1st team:
Hunter Bagwell
Ashton Goggins
Chase Long
2nd team:
Trace Ash
Hayes Gregory
Jackson Rodgers
Drew Tutor
Honorable Mention:
Ashton Matthews
From Pontotoc:
Pitcher of the Year: Garrett Pound
1st Team:
Brice Deaton
Jon Robert Carnes
Walt Gardner
Ty Clayton
Ethan Ball
2nd Team:
Jackson Williams
Also congratulations to Walt Gardner, Brice Deaton, and Ty Clayton for being selected to represent Warrior baseball in the NEMCABB All-Star game in May.
galen.holley@djournal.com
Galen is a reporter for the Pontotoc Progress.
Updated: April 27, 2022 @ 8:23 am
