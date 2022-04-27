From North Pontotoc:

Michael Anderson

Reece Kentner

Tyler Pickens

Clay Pitts

Honorable mention:

Kalor Kirby

From South Pontotoc:

1st team:

Hunter Bagwell

Ashton Goggins

Chase Long

2nd team:

Trace Ash

Hayes Gregory

Jackson Rodgers

Drew Tutor

Honorable Mention:

Ashton Matthews

From Pontotoc:

Pitcher of the Year: Garrett Pound

1st Team:

Brice Deaton

Jon Robert Carnes

Walt Gardner

Ty Clayton

Ethan Ball

2nd Team:

Jackson Williams

Also congratulations to Walt Gardner, Brice Deaton, and Ty Clayton for being selected to represent Warrior baseball in the NEMCABB All-Star game in May.

galen.holley@djournal.com

