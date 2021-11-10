There’s an old adage that says “if you give a fool enough rope, he’ll hang himself.”
Weeks ago in a debate sound bite that grew to define incumbent Democrat Terry McAuliffe's candidacy for re-election as governor of Virginia, McAuliffe said "I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”
Funny thing about politics, voters have a way of deciding what is most important. And on November 2 the majority of voting parents in Virginia taught McAuliffe an important lesson: Don’t mess with our kids.
In a close race Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin was declared the winner over McAuliffe. Unofficial results (with 96% of votes counted) showed Youngkin leading by more than 81,000 votes.
In the closing days of the race Youngkin took advantage of a growing wave of parental resentment against public school systems. Youngkin promised to ban the teaching of critical race theory and painted McAuliffe as a champion of the woke movement and teachers’ unions.
Republican voters turned out in large numbers but it was the support of moderate Democrats who helped Youngkin win the governor’s race. The majority of voters in Virginia showed a strong opposition to the far left Democrats, who continue to push their progressive and socialism agendas.
Youngkin addressed his supporters shortly after being declared the winner and promised “to put Virginia on a change of trajectory.”
“Day one, we’re going to be on real people time and we’re going to work,” Youngkin declared. “We’re going to give parents choices within the public school system and this will include charter schools.”
“We’re going to embrace parents, not ignore them. We’re going to listen and re-establish excellence. We’re going to stand up for law enforcement. We’re not going to just settle. Virginia will be about self empowerment and high expectations. Virginia is open for business.”
Youngkin wasn’t the only new winning voice for Virginia in last week’s election.
Winsome Sears is Virginia’s newly elected lieutenant governor and the first black female to win statewide election in the commonwealth.
“My father came to America in 1963 from Jamaica with only $1.75 in his pocket,” said Sears, a Marine Corps veteran. “He took many jobs and put himself through school. He sent for me when I was six years old.”
Sears’ life embodied the self empowerment that governor-elect Youngkin spoke of.
“When I joined the Marines I was still a Jamaican,” Sears told the crowd. “But this country had done so much for me, I was willing to die for this country. I am living proof of the opportunities that America holds.”
“I am black and have been all my life, but that is not what this is about. This is about the business of the commonwealth. Education lifted my father and my family out of poverty. I want to leave this country better than I found it.”
Americans across this country can stomach a lot and sometimes we back up too much.
But when you start screwing around with our children, re-writing history and lying about young girls who were allegedly sexually assaulted in school buildings that’s when parents and voters in Virginia stopped backing up and backing down.
Voters want common sense, communication and the truth to prevail in schools and government.
Most Americans don’t want vaccine mandates, nor the defunding of their police departments.
They don’t want illegal aliens pouring across our borders. They don’t want soaring gas prices.
They don’t want our tax money going to pay $450,000 to each illegal alien whose family was separated after illegally crossing our borders.
And in the midst of all this madness I am surprised to say I finally have to agree with something that Vice President Kamala Harris recently said.
Days before the Virginia election VP Harris said, “What happens in Virginia will in large part determine what happens in 2022, 2024 and on. Every four years when this election is held in Virginia it’s a tight and close election and is a bellwether for what happens in the rest of this country.”
Someone once said, “All politics is local.” And every legal vote is precious.