The Mississippi Sports Group announced its All-State basketball selections last week:

First Team 4A Girls: Samya Brooks (Pontotoc) 

Third Team Girls: Allie Beckley, Jamyia Bowen, (Pontotoc); Rebekah Pilcher (South Pontotoc). 

First Team 4A Boys: Joe Haze Austin, (South Pontotoc);

Second Team: Jaylen Edwards, (Pontotoc); Honorable Mention: Zane Tipler, (Pontotoc); Pacey Matthews, (South Pontotoc). 

Congratulations to all selections!

galen.holley@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus