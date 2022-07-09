The Pontotoc County Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers (MHV) checked in and categorized a multitude of exhibits brought in from people throughout the county for judging. The adult exhibits were open to any Pontotoc County adult. There were many outstanding entries. The following entries were chosen for a “Best of Show” award. These included:
Textiles and Household Articles:
Tina Pickering – Ukrainian pysanky egg
Harley Ann Thorne – Framed sunflower counted cross stitch
Ina Graham – Doily table runner
Photography
Deb Munn – Cypress water scene photograph
Home Canning
Ina Graham – Spicy dilled pickle green beans
Baked Goods
Regenia Foster – Lemon cake
Vegetables and Fruits
Tina Pickering – Peaches
Potted Plants
Tina Pickering – Fig plant
Flowers - Stemmed specimen
Hannah Huey - Hydrangea
Although the baked items were picked up shortly after judging, the many arts, crafts, and photography exhibits will be on display for the public to view during the County Fair. The public viewing schedule is as follows:
Thursday, July 7th - 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Friday, July 8th - 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 9th - 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The Pontotoc County Extension Office and the Pontotoc County Fair Board express sincere appreciation to the Pontotoc County MHV for volunteering their time for the exhibits each year. See you at the Pontotoc County Fair during July 5-9, 2022, at the Pontotoc County Agri-Center building and grounds!
See pictures with this article. Not pictured are Ina Graham and Hannah Huey