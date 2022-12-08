The Pontotoc County Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers (MHV) celebrated a productive year with their annual Awards Program on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Pontotoc Extension Office. The MHV were joined by local community leaders as they recognized various members and area clubs for their accomplishments and service to the community.
The MHV organization has a rich history in America. They began around the year 1900 as Home Demonstration Clubs to help homemakers in mostly rural areas to learn new skills and network together. The Pontotoc County MHV Council is made up of four area clubs: Algoma, Beckham, Hanging Grapes, and Toccopola. The combined Pontotoc MHV Council is one of the most active groups in Mississippi. Each club chooses community projects each year to work on. This past year these projects have included helping with the downtown Farmer’s Market, Bodock Festival, assisting with 4-H Clubs and activities, making pillowcases for the children’s hospital, helping with sewing classes, and other events such as Life Skills Day at the Pontotoc Extension Office, helping with Children’s Day and exhibits at the Pontotoc County Fair, and many other projects. This year’s award winners include:
Health and Nutrition Report Award
Mary Francis Stepp with the Toccopola Club
Secretary Record Book Awards
Hanging Grapes Club – 1st Place
Toccopola Club – 2nd Place
Algoma Club – 3rd Place
Club of the Year Awards
Hanging Grapes Club – 1st Place
Algoma Club – 2nd Place
Toccopola Club – 3rd Place
Community Volunteer Award
Brenda Cianciotto, Hanging Grapes Club
Member of the Year Award
Margie Douglas, Toccopola Club
A moment of reflection and memorial tributes were offered for MHV members who have passed away during the year. These members will be greatly missed by their respective MHV clubs and the Extension Office.
Melba Edwards, Toccopola Club
Eltice Jarrett, Beckham Club
Brenda Newell, Algoma Club
Education and reading are focus areas of the MHV. Certificates were given to club members who read a minimum of six books during this club year. Pam Metcalfe from the Pontotoc County Library was on hand to present these certificates.
Algoma Club:
Ashlynn Foster
Audrie Foster
Regenia Foster
Maria Galloway
Tammy Wells
Hannah Huey
Nancy Rush
Beckham Club: The Beckham Club has not been as active this past year as they normally are due to illness of several members, however, this club excelled in the book reading area.
Dixie Bowles
Sarah Gregory
Cheryl Huey
Tina Pickering
Tonya Russell
Lynda Smith
Martha Tutor
Hanging Grapes Club:
Karen Robuck
Jill Westmoreland
Ina Graham
The Pontotoc County Extension Office staff extends our congratulations to this year’s award winners. We also want to express our gratitude to all the MHV members for their on-going help and support for Extension programs.
If you would like an avenue to meet new people and to be involved in community projects, consider joining the MHV. The MHV is open to both men and women of all ages. For more information, contact the MHV Council President Maria Galloway, the Extension Office at 662-489-3910, any MHV member, or just come visit with them at a monthly club or council meeting:
Algoma Club: 2 nd Monday at 6:30 p.m.
Beckham Club: 2nd Tuesday at 11:00 a.m.
Hanging Grapes Club: 3rd Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.
Toccopola Club: 4th Thursday at 2:00 p.m.
MHV Council Meeting (all clubs): 1st Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at the Extension Office
