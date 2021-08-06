Jon and I weren’t able to play in our favorite spot of sand last year and I was determined not to let this one pass without us enjoying the Gulf Coast.
Since he is a grown man now, he offered to take care of the hotel bills if I would feed us while we were down there. I agreed to his proposition and he found us a nice out of the way place to stay in Ocean Springs at the Gulf Hills Hotel. We had stayed at this place when we went down there on a 4-H trip in 2009. It is a neat little place that is getting a revitalization after being closed down for some time.
Rain kept us from being outside as much as I wanted, and the fresh water washing into the ocean made the fishing a bit off, but we were able to enjoy the surf and the sun and even take in the Mississippi Aquarium.
If you have not been to that place, it is well worth your time and money. You can stay as little or as long a time as you like, but doesn’t take a long time to go through, so you don’t have to spend all day there to get a glimpse of sea life and enjoy interacting with the wild life. They have special times for you to feed the dolphins and other sea life such as the otters, so if you do that you can plan on three or four hours. But just straight going in and through it you can usually do it in an hour or an hour and a half.
We watched crocodiles, alligators, saw a huge turtle and in general oohed and aaahed over all the fish that were swimming in the moat outside. They also have a small aviary that has scarlet and white Ibis birds and other beautiful wild birds that I’d never seen.
Inside the building we got to pet stingrays and small sand sharks as well as horseshoe crabs. Then we went on to see huge tanks of sharks and other fish. It was a neat experience.
After we left there Jon went to one of the little places where you can rent kayaks and such to see how much it would cost for him to go out on the ocean in a kayak. He bought 30 minutes worth and he went out in the little red boat while I stayed on the shore and built a sand castle. He went farther out in the gulf than I have ever seen him go. It was amazing to see him almost be a tiny dot then row back. When he got back on shore I asked him how it was. He said it was a little different than on the lake in North Carolina at my cousin Darlene’s house.
Wednesday morning he was determined to buy a fish net that was six feet tall and made locally. The only place we could find one was in Long Beach a couple of days before, and he was closed that day so we went back. As we were traveling west, I saw the rain moving in from the ocean. The thick curtain of rain soon hid the horizon and the land. Suddenly the sun peeked out and a rainbow arced to the ocean. It was beautiful. I made Jon stop and park on the side of the beach so I could shoot some pictures. After getting the net we headed back east to go fishing in Pascagoula. My family moved down to Pascagoula in July of 1971 and was unreal to think that I’d had 50 years of memories at this special beach and the park.
I listened to the ocean lap to the shore. Jon was already on the pier trying his hand at catching the big one. I was going to build a sand castle there, but as I looked out to the horizon I saw the rain building. So I put my sand toys and my rod and reel back in the car and went on the pier with Jonathan. I knew we didn’t have much time to enjoy the wind in our hair and the sound of bait dropping in the water.
Before long the southern wind began blowing the first droplets our way so we headed to the car, but we enjoyed a golden hour at the ocean anyway. As we headed north on Pascagoula Street I asked him to go by the old house where my family lived, and just keep driving north. I wanted to show him where there were some sail boats were docked. Well we got off on the winding River Road in the Pascagoula bayous and before I realized it we had gone to Moss Point. It didn’t take us long to get to I-10 and we went back to Ocean Springs to enjoy some fishing time on our last afternoon out.
In the back bay Jon caught a few little fish and we baited our hooks and sat in the bright sunshine and listened to the ospreys and gulls call. And then the alligator showed up. It was a good eight footer with a wide head. It was unreal. We watched him lounge around and swim here and there. Fortunately he didn’t swim across the canal to where we were or he would have had a couple of green chairs and several fishing rods to himself. All too soon we had reel our lines in and prepare to leave our favorite fishing spot.
This past week as I stepped into my car to go to work I noticed the sand on the floor mats of the driver’s side. I grinned. Soon I will have to shake the sand out, but the memories of those special moments will be lodged in my heart for as long as I live.