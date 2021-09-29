When Sherry Horton retired to Pontotoc from Southaven two years ago, she noticed a lot of foot traffic on her sidewalk at her home on North Main Street.
That got her to thinking that a little lending library would be a great project for the newly formed Alpha Delta Kappa Mississippi Chapter of teachers to get going. The chapter was formed in January of 2019 and has members from all across North Mississippi. One of the main purposes of this chapter is to promote educational and charitable projects and activities and promote programs relating to eduation.
“Having a little lending library fit right in with our purpose,” she noted.
Three months ago, with the help of her husband, the little library was put up and already she is seeing the difference. “I knew there were readers out there, and this helps folks to get a book even when the library is closed,” she enthused.
Horton said she is glad that her box joins others across the city that have already been put up and in operation for several years. She realized the impact it will have when she answered a knock on her door recently.
“The gentleman standing on my porch asked if he could give us his dad’s books. His dad had died recently and the son wanted someone to read them.”
Horton readily agreed and several days later “he brought a big plastic tub full of westerns.” She grinned broadly. “We will be able to help with keeping the other little libraries stocked.”
She said that her box will see changes in literature as the days progress. “We are going to put magazines and cookbooks out there as the holidays draw closer so folks can get some new cooking ideas,” she noted. “But the library will have something out there for children, teens and adults.”
The premise of the little library is if you have a book you want to read come and get it and read it. If you have books you want to put in, please bring those and put them in the library. It is the greatest global exchange of books with 100,000 registered Little Free Libraries in all 50 states and 108 countries.
According to information on the Little Free Library site, more than 30 million adults cannot read or write above a third-grade level. Studies have repeatedly shown that books in the hands of children have a meaningful impact on improving literacy.
The more books in or near the home, the more likely a child will learn and love to read. But two out of three children living in poverty have no books to call their own. This will help curtail that. These books can be carried home and read aloud to the children or they can spend their summer days going to anywhere in the world through the pages of a book.
Little Free Library is a nonprofit that builds community, inspires readers, and expands book access for all through these volunteer-led little libraries. Millions of books are exchanged each year, profoundly increasing access to books for readers of all ages and backgrounds.
Little Free Library book-sharing boxes play an essential role by providing 24/7 access to books (and encouraging a love of reading) in areas where books are scarce.
The growing network shares a mission of inspiring a love of reading, building community, and providing book access for all. Since 2009 more than 165 million books have been shared through the libraries and thousands of neighbors have connected for the first time, building stronger and friendlier communities.
And right here in Pontotoc from the city to out in the county, you will find these little wooden cases just waiting to take you to worlds beyond your own through the pages of a book.