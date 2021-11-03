Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, better known as country music superstars Brooks and Dunn, had a number one song years ago with “Only In America.” Kix Brooks co-wrote the son with Don Cook and Ronnie Rogers.
I really like the lyrics to the chorus, which goes:
"Only in America
Dreamin' in red white and blue
Only in America
Where we dream as big as we want to!”
In Pontotoc, MS, we don’t just dream in red, white and blue, it’s a reality.
Pontotoc is a town which still enjoys, embraces and celebrates the freedoms of America.
Pontotoc has grown a lot since I was graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1974, but a lot of folks would still say Pontotoc is a “small town.”
If Pontotoc is still “small town,” well that still suits me just fine.
Do you know how blessed (not lucky) we are to live in Pontotoc?
Our blessing was never more evident last Tuesday, Oct. 26, when downtown Pontotoc played host to some 900 youngsters who marched along the sidewalks and streets of “small town” Pontotoc and were treated to bags full of candy during our annual Fall Harvest Walk.
Just stop and ponder how many towns, regardless of size, could safely host such an event as our Harvest Walk?
Dozens of businesses handed out treats to a line of kids that started from the steps of the Pontotoc Courthouse, then ran southward to the Methodist Church, crossed over to the west side of Main Street and ran all the way down past the Pontotoc County Library before crossing back over to the east side of Main Street and circled south back to the courthouse.
The Harvest Walk was cancelled last year due to the COVID pandemic and this was a first time event for all these kindergarten, first grade and pre-schoolers.
Nothing is more enjoyable than watching children having fun.
The sound of children laughing is a wonderful blessing from God. Plus the Lord gave us perfect temperatures, blue skies and lots of sunshine.
But the bright sun was often dim compared to the smiles on the faces of the kids. They were stoked and running on pure adrenalin.
The colorful costumes added to the fun. And the new downtown streamed music added a perfect atmosphere for a morning full of happiness.
Kids are still special in Pontotoc and lots of adults were on hand to make sure that the streets and sidewalks were safe as possible.
Thanks to the Pontotoc Police Department and the Pontotoc city employees who manned the intersections and helped the kids cross the streets and maneuver the sidewalk steps.
Thanks to the Pontotoc Park and Recreation Dept. for coordinating the event.
Children’s lives should be filled with activities like the Harvest Walk, but it takes teachers and parents and police and firemen and workers all pulling together to make it happen.
In a few weeks we will have a Veterans Day Parade and school choirs will perform and high school bands will play.
The first Monday night in December we will have the Pontotoc Christmas Parade and thousands of children will line the streets to listen to the bands, see the floats and wave to Santa.
This past Fourth of July hundreds of kids rode bikes, power wheels, and golf carts in the parade celebrating Independence Day.
Schools in Pontotoc County still have homecoming parades and pep rallies.
I love the Billy Joel song “Times to Remember” where he sings:
"This is the time to remember
Cause it will not last forever.
These are the days to hold onto
Cause we won't although we'll want to.
This is the time, but time is going to change.”
My thanks to those who put their life on the line every day to help make Pontotoc and Pontotoc County a safe and special place every day.
May Pontotoc always sing ---- “always in Pontotoc, dreaming in red, white and blue, always in Pontotoc, where kids have fun like we used to….."