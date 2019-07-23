The Midsouth Wrestling Council is pleased to announce its 'American Fallout' event for July 26th at the Pontotoc Agri-Center. The show is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m, with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
This event starts a new era of pro wrestling in the Mid-South. Not since the late 1980s has there been a unified organization teaming with smaller promotions to have unified championships. The Midsouth Wrestling Council is poised to change this. William Tavington, a promoter in Tupelo, has unified 3 promotions- the SPWA in Pocahontas, Tennessee, ICW in Columbus, Mississippi, and Delta-Land Championship Wrestling in Grenada- to form the council. Pontotoc is the site for the christening of this new organization.
The action packed show will be headlined by a double main event. Rising superstar Dakota Riley from EPW in Booneville, Mississippi and "The Wow Factor" Tony White, a current SWAG and High Octane heavyweight champion from Milan, Tennessee, will square off. The other main event of the evening features the legendary Jerry Fargo facing off against "The Southern Outlaw" Mark Nickles in a falls count anywhere match. There are a total of nine matches on the evening. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for kids 12 to 5, with free admission for children under 5. First responders and active military are half price admissions.
For advanced tickets call 662-891-2517.