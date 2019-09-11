Moves are being made at American Furniture Manufacturing as the upholstery producer aims to position itself for optimizing business today and down the road.
Those initiatives encompass production, shipping, merchandising and upping the American Furniture Manufacturing style game while getting back to its basics: sofas offering values in looks and construction at $399 to $499 retails.
The latest development is the purchase of a 318,000-square-foot building in Sherman, Miss., that will serve as American’s warehouse and distribution center. The now-operational, sprinkler-equipped facility combines all shipping under one roof. Previously, American had been using five locations for warehousing.
“We have been actively looking for the right building,” said AFM co-owner Jim Wiygul. “We now have the ability to ship all our product from one building and better serve our retail partners.
“We’re now shipping from under one roof and manufacturing under one roof,” he added. “It’s a lot more efficient for us and our customers.”
On the production side, American recently hired 18-year veteran Steve Lindsey as vice president of manufacturing, overseeing production at the company’s 350,000-square-foot plant in Ecru. Lindsey already has improved manufacturing efficiency and taken a detailed approach to product engineering in order to add value at promotional price points.
And on the sales side, 30-year veteran Shawn Slattery has come on board as executive vice president of sales, bringing new perspective to AFM from his years with Serta Simmons Bedding.