At the Sept. 29 regular meeting the ladies auxiliary welcomed special guests Carlean Parker Stare Dept. Historian and Tina Hurst NE Area American Legion Auxiliary president and Connie Kelly of the New Albany unit.
These ladies coordinate the Wreaths Across America for Mississippi. They presented Unit 16 with an award for sponsoring the most wreaths in Mississippi for the second year in a row. American Legion Auxiliary is again taking orders for the wreaths to place on your loved one’s graves. Call Mary Frances Stepp 662.509 0903 or Sylvia Swords 662.316.4646 to place an order. Checks should be made payable to Wreaths Across America. Orders will be taken at least through November 11. Pickup date will be announced later.
Our October meeting was held in the Pontotoc Museum. Martha Jo Coleman, curator, welcomed members and guests and led a tour after the meal.
Members made plans for our part in the Veterans Day Celebration. The American Legion stew will once again be served to our guests indoors instead of drive-through. Walmart is donating a cake to serve our guests for desserts. The auxiliary will have desserts to auction during this meal.
Join us for this very special event and at our regular meetings the last Thursday of each month at six at the American Legion Bldg.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.