American Legion Auxilary Unit 16 distributed wreaths for those who took orders last year. This year the deadline to have orders in is Friday, November 11.

At the Sept. 29 regular meeting the ladies auxiliary welcomed special guests Carlean Parker Stare Dept. Historian and Tina Hurst NE Area American Legion Auxiliary president and Connie Kelly of the New Albany unit.

