This month marks the 102 Anniversary of the American Legion, federally chartered by Congress in 1919. Please come join us for our special anniversary program on Thursday, March 31 at 6:00 p.m., at the American Legion building on Legion Lane in Pontotoc.
In celebration of the anniversary, the guest speaker will be Veteran and Judge (Retired) Fred Wicker. Judge Wicker will be giving us a brief history of the American Legion, along with the background of our own Pontotoc American Legion Post. Wicker is one of the most knowledgeable WWII Veterans, in regard to the history of the American Legion. He has been a member for 75 years, joining shortly after his return from WWII.
By being a member of our local American Legion Post 16 your membership helps support our American Legion baseball team which promotes good citizenship, teamwork and camaraderie. We also support Boys State by sponsoring several young men annually to attend the conference with the goal of teaching them how our state and federal government works. Lastly by being part of the Legion you are helping support our Veterans and their families in Pontotoc County.
You might be interested in being part of the American Legion Auxiliary which also meets the last Thursday of each month at the same time as the American Legion. They are the world’s largest women’s patriotic service organization. Along with the American Legion, it solidly stands behind America and her ideals and they sponsor several young ladies annually to attend Girls State.
The American Legion has served Veterans through promoting patriotism, military service, national security, and dedication to current service members and Veterans alike. The organization’s birthday is March 15, 1919 and was organized for its first meeting in Paris, France. This year marks the 102 birthday of the Legion. We look forward to seeing you and please bring a pot luck dish to share at the meeting.