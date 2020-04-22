Due to the continued requirement of social distancing and prohibition from gathering in groups of more than 10 people, we are cancelling our April 30th American Legion Meeting. We are planning to have our next meeting on May 28th if they restrictions are lifted. More to follow in the Pontotoc Progress next month.
American Legion cancels April 30 meeting
