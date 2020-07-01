American Legion Auxiliary Mission Statement: In the spirit of Service, Not Self, the mission of the American Legion Auxiliary is to support The American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of our veterans, military, and their families, both at home and abroad. For God and Country, we advocate for veterans, educate our citizens, mentor youth, and promote patriotism, good citizenship, peace and security.
This past Thursday night, the American Legion recognized the work and help of the Auxiliary, which are the ladies who are there to enhance the mission of the legion. The Auxiliary turned 100 years old last fall with more than 600,000 members from all walks of life.
The supper was held at the pavilion near the First Choice Gateway. A rainstorm came through, but the group stayed and enjoyed fish and hushpuppies and french fries and a brief speech from Diane Belue, who is currently the Mississippi department first vice president.
“It is one thing yo make a promise,” she said. Keeping it is something different altogether. The American legion Auxiliary has been delivering on its promise nonstop for 100 years with no end in sight.”
Belue said with members and non member volunteers, the auxiliary has bene carrying out their commitment as a patriotic organization “whose mission would help and honor the United States military, veterans and their families and support the American Legion.
“In time, the mission was broadened to include honoring and helping service members and their families, mentoring youth, promoting patriotism, encouraging good citizenship and enhancing communities.”
Belue said that throughout the decades the American Legion Auxiliary members have exemplified their motto of Service not self.
“Just last year auxiliary members have acomuliated over four million hours in serving our veterans and military, volunteered over seven million hours for other projects and donated more than one billion dollars for mission outreach programs.
“Our one hundredth anniversary is not about the gifts we get for reaching the milestone; it’s about the gifts we give, and have given in a century of selfless service to our nation’s veterans, military and their families. Our service is our mission. Our success at putting the mission into motion is how we made it to the century mark. We look forward to continuing that service for another 100 years.”