If you are a Veteran or serving member of the Armed Forces, please come join us for our American Legion monthly meeting on Thursday, 29 August at 6:00 p.m., at the American Legion building on Legion Lane in Pontotoc.
We have a great time at the meetings and attempt to have programs that are relevant to our membership. The American Legion Auxiliary also meets at the same time.
Whether your spouse is a member of the auxiliary, or not, they are certainly invited to attend.
Our guest speaker this month will be Lori Hannah from The Blake at Oxford. Lori is the Director of Sales with extensive knowledge of senior living. She joined The Blake at Oxford family after working in the senior living industry for more than six years.
Lori is a native of Oxford, MS and looks forward to sharing information about this assisted living facility. We look forward to seeing you and please bring a pot luck dish to share at the meeting.