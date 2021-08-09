The Pontotoc American Legion Post 16 and Auxiliary recognized the 2020 American Legion Boys State delegate and AMA Magnolia Girls State delegates at the Legion meeting on July 29, 2021. Due to Covid19 restrictions last year, the sessions were cancelled. The Girls State delegates, Rani Greer and Caroline McCutchen, were awarded scholarships by the Pontotoc American Legion Auxiliay Chapter. The Boys Stat delegate, Ethan Robertson, was allowed to attend this year’s session. Rani and Caroline are graduates of Pontotoc High School. Ethan is a graduate of North Pontotoc High School.
Boy’s State
The purpose of American Legion Boys State is to identify young leaders and instill in them constructive attitudes toward the American form of government. The program attempts to show that a democracy needs an intelligent citizenry and a moral, honest and impartial administration responsive to the will of the people. Boys State should be thought of as a mythical 51st State with the Constitution, Statutes and Ordinances constructed by its citizens to govern themselves. Citizens not only will be required to review knowledge already acquired concerning the political machinery of state and local government, but they will find themselves performing exactly the same functions as real office holders in the everyday world. Every delegate to Boys State will hold elective office. Delegates learn the duties of various city, county, and state officials and introduce and argue bills in their own legislature.
Each citizen will have the opportunity to learn for himself that his government is exactly what he makes it. The entire program is non-partisan. The sole purpose is to enable the delegate to grasp the meaning and responsibilities upon which he will be called to assume when he becomes an adult. Boys State “political parties” are called “Nationalist”, “Federalist” and “Independents”. They are purely mythical and none of the principles typifying any of the existing parties will be adopted. In this way, we try to assure a democratic government in its purist sense.
Girls State
Girls State is the premier program for teaching young women about the democratic process and how our republic works at the state and national levels. Guided by the principle, “For God and Country”, the program epitomizes the Auxiliary’s mission to honor those who have brought us our freedom by continuing to train young women to be leaders grounded in patriotism and Americanism. Attendees develop leadership skills, an appreciation for active citizenship and a lasting foundation for personal and professional growth. At Girls State the young women participate in the weeklong program of nonpartisan, non-denominational curriculum. The girls are assigned to fictional cities where they embark in the full democratic process of seeking office, under the “Federalist” or the “Nationalist” party, holding elections and making/enforcing laws.