If you are a Veteran, serving member of the US Armed Forces or National Guard/ Reserve please come join us for our American Legion meeting to be held on Thursday, March 25, 6:00 p.m., at the American Legion building on Legion Lane in Pontotoc.
Our program this month will be presented by Danny R. Baser, Detachment Adjutant, Detachment of Mississippi, Sons of The American Legion. Danny is the Detachment Adjutant and also serves as Adjutant and Finance Officer with his Squadron at American Legion Post 1990 in Nesbit, MS. He is also a member of the American Legion Riders Chapter at Post 1990. He is retired from FedEx serving 27 years in Information Technology and Information Security as a Computer, Network, and Forensics Professional. Danny is originally from Arkansas, but has lived in Mississippi since 1997. He currently lives in Horn Lake, MS with his wife, Patricia. Danny is a Christian, raised in the Assembly of God, and serves our Lord Jesus Christ.
We look forward to seeing you and please bring a pot luck dish to share at the meeting. The American Legion Auxiliary meets at the same time, so please feel free to bring your spouse and join us for what will be a very informative meeting. For questions please call 489-3907.