If you are a Veteran, serving member of the US Armed Forces or National Guard/ Reserve please come join us for our American Legion meeting to be held on Thursday, 29 October at 6:00 p.m., at the American Legion building on Legion Lane in Pontotoc. Previously it was announced that it was cancelled, but it will be held.
We of course will be following current protocols and guidelines in regard to the coronavirus to keep everyone safe. Our program this month will be presented by Mack Huey, the Pontotoc Veterans Service Officer who will be going over Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits based on current policies and new and updated laws/benefits signed by President Trump.
We will also be discussing our support for the Veterans Day ceremony and stew on November 11th, the raffle for the Golden Boy Rifle giveaway, as well as our planning for the annual holiday meeting and get together in December. We look forward to seeing you and please bring a pot luck dish to share at the meeting. The American Legion Auxiliary meets at the same time, so please feel free to bring your spouse and join us for what will be a very informative meeting. For questions please call 489-3907.