The Covid-19 health crisis has required the Mississippi State University Extension Service to adjust traditional programming delivery methods. The dedication to the mission of “Extending Knowledge and Changing Lives” has not waivered.
The completion of the 2020 Mater Gardener intern training program is a perfect example of this dedication. All MSU Extension meetings including large groups of people were postponed on March 13, 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Master Gardener interns had completed twenty of the forty required education hours at that point.
A plan to complete the training program was developed by MSU Extension administration, the Master Gardener program coordinator, Dr. Jeff Wilson, and other MSU specialists. The plan involved posting recordings of the sessions to an online platform. The Master Gardener interns were able to view and take notes from the video sessions.
This method worked well, but the interns were unable to interact with the specialists. This problem was addressed by allowing the interns to participate in a question and answer session with the specialists. On April 20th, Dr. Jeff Wilson arranged for a Zoom web-based video conference featuring the specialists and the interns. This link with the specialists was a vital step to prepare the interns to be successful Master Gardeners.
I have included two sample questions that were answered by each specialist during the session. This information will allow you to understand the depth of knowledge that is gained through the Master Gardener training program.
Dr. Eric Stafne – Fruits and Nuts
What are chilling hours relating to fruit and nut trees?
Chilling hours refer to the required time period of cool temperatures needed by trees during winter to produce fruit the following spring. Chilling hours are recorded when temperatures are between 32 degrees and 45 degrees Fahrenheit. The chilling hour requirements of fruit tree varieties should be matched with the area where they are planted. For example, peach varieties range between 200 to 800 chilling hours. Varieties with lower chill hour requirements should be planted in south Mississippi while trees with higher chill hour requirements should be planted in North Mississippi. Refer to the MSU Extension Service publications entitled “Fruit and Nut Review” for variety recommendations.
Why is not best to eat European pears right off the tree?
European pears ripen near the seeds first. After harvest, the pears should be stored indoors for a week at temperatures between 62 to 74 degrees Fahrenheit to evenly ripen.
Dr. Rick Snyder - Vegetables
What does the term "leggy" mean and why does it occur?
“Leggy” is a term used when vegetable transplants, including tomatoes, have long thin stems. This occurs when plants are grown with insufficient light.
What is a rotation scheme in vegetable gardening?
Vegetables of different family groups should be rotated in a garden yearly to help prevent insect and disease problems. The following table lists vegetable plant family membership in each column.
Tomato
Snap Bean
Cucumber
Cabbage
Eggplant
Lima Bean
Squash
Broccoli
Irish Potato
Peanut
Pumpkin
Turnip
Pepper
Southern Pea
Muskmelon
Mustard
Watermelon
Collard
Dr. Alan Henn - Vegetable Diseases
What is the life cycle of cedar apple rust?
Cedar Apple rust is a fungal disease. It forms on cedar trees as orange gall like structures that produce fungal spores. The spores infect near-by apple trees causing orange fungal growths on the leaves.
What tools can homeowners use to treat soil compaction?
Soil compaction can be treated in lawns with the use of soil aerators. This equipment removes plugs or pokes holes in the soil, providing oxygen to plant roots. Tillage, deep plowing, and the use of subsoilers can be effective in gardens.
Dr. Jeff Wilson - Plant Propagation
Could you graft a water sprout from an orange tree as scion onto a root stock from a lemon tree?
Grafting involves attaching different plants together to form a new plant. Plants should be grafted to the same species. A water sprout is a vertical shoot of a fruit tree. Water sprouts do not produce fruit and should not be used in grafting.
Where is the best place to obtain root stock?
Root stock is the base used to graft a plant. Root stock is chosen for disease resistance and its growth habit. Rootstock should be purchased from reputable nurseries.
Dr. John Byrd - Weed Control
What is the best way to get rid of greenbrier?
Greenbrier has a very deep root system. The best way to control greenbrier for landowners is to dig up the plant’s roots. Herbicides with triclopyr as the active ingredient can be used for chemical control.
What is a summer annual weed and how does it differ from a winter annual weed?
Annuals grow one season. They produce seeds and die in one year. Winter annual weeds begin growing in the fall until the temperatures warm in the spring. Warm season annuals begin growing in the spring until temperatures cool in the fall.
The MSU Extension Service is overcoming challenges presented during the Covid-19 health crisis. The Master Gardener intern training program is a perfect example of this perseverance. MSU Extension specialists offered a web-based question and answer session that provided needed personal connections to conclude the program. The content in today’s article is a small sample of the information that was provided during the session. Stay tuned, more will be shared in the future!