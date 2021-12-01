Get ready for an enchanted bookshop Christmas experience. Most of the cast from the original Enchanted Bookshop play will return to give you the delightful production of An Enchanted Bookshop Christmas, written by Todd Wallinger, by special arrangement with Poineer Drama. Tickets are $10. With four performances to choose from, the play will go on the stage Friday, December 10, 7 p.m.; Saturday, December 11, 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 12 at 2 p.m.
As the play begins, it’s four days before Christmas and Miss Margie, the scatterbrained owner of the shop, is thrilled to have two very special guests — her serious-minded sister Ellen and book-loving niece Annabelle. Ellen was recently laid off from her position as an astronomy professor, and she’s certain she’ll never find a job again. Her luck changes, however, when high-tech billionaire Philip Brantley stops in at the shop and Margie convinces him to hire Ellen for his new space project.
With Ellen out shopping, Margie has a brainstorm to wrap the bookmark that Philip wrote his phone number on and give it to Ellen as a Christmas present. After all, what could possibly go wrong? Ha!
When the present disappears, it’s up to our come-to-life book characters to solve the mystery of the missing bookmark and save the day for Ellen — all without giving away their magical existence. It’s a hilarious, heartwarming tale that reminds us that the best gifts don’t come wrapped in pretty paper and bows.
The cast and crew list includes: Margie…..Lily Hale; Ellen…..Ella Washington ; Dell…..Cooper Grissett; Bombalurina…..Eliza Flandro; Nutcracker…..Levi Salaya; Tom Sawyer…..Jay Burrell; Dorothy Gale….Karlan Brown; Pollyanna…..Shiloh Brown; Doctor Doolittle…..Ben Tutor; Velveteen Rabbit…..Gibson Rayburn; Amy March….. Josie Flake; Little Match Girl…..Lily Bain; Jim Young…..Grayson Young; Della Young…..Molly McClantoc; Ebenezer Scrooge…..Gabriel Cabrera; Book Fairy…..Emily Rayburn; Philip Brantley…..Jonathan Butler; Mrs. Claus…..Kay Smith; Elves…..Davis White, Kamden Brown, Addison Brown; Lights and sound... Matt Rayburn and JT Tutor; Director... Kim Tutor.
So mark your calendars and make plans to attend one of these delightful performances presented by the Pontotoc Community Theater at the Main. Look for the cast picture in next week’s issue of the Progress. But for a sneak peek at the cast and crew make sure you look for them on the street next Monday, December 6 when they march in the Christmas parade.