The long anticipated Pontotoc’s Best of 2020 section is in this week’s newspaper.
We know you will enjoy reading about the best business and the man and the woman of the year chosen by Pontotoc Progress Readers this past month.
Without further ado, we will tell you that the best business is H&R Jewelry on Marion Street in Ponototc. Here’s a little snippet from their story:
Montes and Baskins opened H and R Jewelry in Pontotoc in 2017, on the corner of Hwy. 9 and Old Hwy. 6. Moving to the historic Downtown Square almost two years ago changed the dynamic of their business, and it suits them perfectly, they said.
“This is a special area, and we love being part of the community around the square,” said Baskins.
Read the rest of what they have to say in Galen Holley’s article located in the section.
Pontotoc’s man and woman of the year are Ricky Ferguson and Patty Turk. Here is a snippet from Regina Butler’s story on Ferguson.
… he is quick to give the glory and accolades to others. “Nobody can accomplish anything without family a team or friends to support them. The people around me are more deserving than I am because they are the ones that help me to accomplish the things I do.”
And Butler’s story on Turk. “Mom would say ‘Patty Ann I raise you better than that!’” Her laughter rang out. “And now I find myself saying the same thing to my children.” She paused for a moment and smiled thoughtfully. “Mama is a God fearing, Jesus loving woman. She keeps all us cats herded and that takes a lot of patience.
“Proverbs says train up your children in the way they should go. That was instilled in me by mom at an early age and it has carried over to my children.”
Now a host of other best ofs were announced in this section so be curious and find out who has the best foods, who has the best business and who the best people are as voted by you the readers of the Pontotoc Progress.