Former editor and publisher of the Yazoo Herald, Gary Andrews, has published his second book of devotionals.
Encouraging Words; Spending Time in God’s Word; Volume II was released the last week of December and is published by Readers Magnet LLC in San Diego, California. His first book, Encouraging Words; 30 days in God’s Word; was published in 2010 by Xulon Press. Both books are available through Amazon.com; Barnes and Noble.com; or at either publisher.
He is a retired editor and publisher after serving 35 years in the newspaper and magazine industry, including several years at The Pontotoc Progress. During this time, he developed a passion for writing and publishing Christian devotionals, which he has done independently since his retirement in 2011. His devotionals are published in many newspapers in Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas, and on his website: www.gadevotionals.blogspot.com.
In the 1967 he joined the United States Air Force and served at bases in Texas, Mississippi, California, Thailand, Vietnam, and Colorado.
During his service time he met many wonderful men and women that shared their love for Jesus, but he also met many people that did not believe in God. He has always had the desire to spread the good news of Christ to everyone.