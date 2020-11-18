It is time to open your hearts to those least of these our brothers and sisters who need a little Christmas cheer in the form of Salvation Army Christmas Angels.
They will be placed placed on the tree Thanksgiving week. You are encouraged to go and adopt a child of your choice. After you choose your boy or girls please do your shopping and carry it back to he thrift store on Reynolds street.
Rather than having everyone come at once, organizers will call the family to come get the presents for their children. The deadline to bring your gifts back to the Salvation Army is Thursday, December 17 before 4 p.m.