Immanuel Baptist revival set
Immanuel Baptist Church revival continues through Thursday 4, prayer time is at 6:45 and our service starting at 7 p.m.,with Bro. Phillip Brock, the Selah Quartet will be bringing our music.
Algoma Baptist sets revival services
Algoma Baptist Church concludes revival services tonight, Wednesday, August 3, 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Bro. Larry Winkler. Bro Don Smith is the pastor.
McGregor Blood drive set Saturday
Turnpike Baptist Church will be hosting a Replenishment Blood Drive for Selena McGregor. Selena was just recently diagnosed will Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Selena retired from teaching at North Pontotoc Elementary in May, where she taught for 25 years. She is married to Phil McGregor and mother to Sami Grace McGregor, James Clay McGregor and the late Will McGregor.
She will be undergoing a vast amount of chemotherapy treatments. The Blood Drive will be set up at Turnpike Baptist Church on Saturday, August 6 between the hours of 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.
There will also be a Bake Sale and T-shirts for sales the day of the Blood Drive. If you would like to give blood please you may contact Tina Gregory with Turnpike Baptist Church at 419-8085 or call Vitalant 877-258-4825 to set an appointment and the Sponsor code will be Selena McGregor.
For more information please call Becky Malone, 419-5319 or Pat Heatherly, 419-2871 or Tina Gregory listed above.
Revival continues at Palestine United Methodist
Revival services were postponed at Palestine United Methodist Church due to Covid. They will conclude tonight, Wednesday, August 3. Bro. Harold Robinson will bring the messages. Potluck at 6 p.m. with message at 7 p.m. The church is located on the corner of Salmon and Palestine Roads. Everyone is invited to join us for this special time of worship.
VBS set at Victory in Cross Tabernacle
Victory In The Cross Tabernacle, 371 Hester Lane, will have their first annual Vacation Bible School August 6, 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. for ages 3-17. The theme is Jesus Saves. There will be games, food bible lessons, crafts and music. There will be also be water actuates so please bring extra clothes and towels. Families are welcome to join us for hot dogs and s’mores at 3 p.m. Come beat the heat wave and learn how Jesus saves.
State Auditor White to speak
State Auditor Shad White will be the speaker and guest of honor for the Pontotoc County Republican Women Monday, August 8 at 6:00 p.m. at the Pontotoc Community House. Everyone is welcome to attend and there is no charge for the event.
Under the direction of Shad White, the Auditor’s Office has stopped the largest public fraud in state history and initiated a program called Stay in the ‘Sip to combat brain drain by retaining the best and brightest of Mississippi’s students. Please come hear State Auditor Shad White and bring a friend.
Salmon Cemetery meeting set
The Salmon Cemetery Meeting will be Sat. August 20, 2022, 10 a.m. at the cemetery. Contributions for the cemetery upkeep can be deposited in the Salmon Cemetery Account at BancorpSouth in Ecru or the Salmon Cemetery Maintenance Fund at First Choice Bank in Pontotoc.
CATCH Kids clinic open every Monday
With school getting back in session folks may need to get their children a physical for sports. CATCH Kids clinic is open for Pontotoc County children who have no insurance of any kind and need medical care. The clinic uses the space at the Banah Pregnancy Center to see patients so they have private exam rooms for the patients.
There are no appointments necessary for the clinics and it is based on first come first serve. Please arrive right at 5 p.m. or very soon after. A parent or a legal guardian must be present with the patient.
The clinic will be open on Mondays, from 5-7 p.m., it is located across from West Heights Baptist church in the Banah building. Please enter through the door beside the Banah sign.
