American legion meeting set Sept. 29
If you are a Veteran, serving member of the US Armed Forces, National Guard or Reserves please come join us for our American Legion meeting to be held on Thursday, 29 Sep at 6:00 p.m., at the American Legion building on Legion Lane in Pontotoc.
Our program this month will be presented by Tina Hurst, 1st District President, American Legion Auxiliary and Carlene Parker, State Historian, American Legion Auxiliary.
We look forward to seeing you and please bring a potluck dish to share at the meeting. The American Legion Auxiliary meets at the same time, so please feel free to bring your spouse and join us for what will be an informative evening. For questions please call 489-3907.
Algoma classes set Sept. 30 reunion
Algoma High School from 1961-1964 will have a reunion at Seafood Junction, Friday, September 30, 6 p.m. Please join us for this special time. It is dutch treat.
City School board meeting changed
The regular meeting o fate Pontotoc City School District board of trustees has been changed to Thursday, October 13, 6 p.m. at the District Maintenance and Transportation Department, 172 North College street.
Sanders reunion set
The children and grandchildren of Hoyte Sanders will gather at his daughters house Sunday, Oct. 2 to eat, reminisce and enjoy the day. Her address is 297 South Liberty Street. Please bring your dish and your lawn chair. We will begin at 1 p.m.
PEPA not sending courtesy calls any more
Beginning October 1, 2022, Pontotoc Electric will no longer send out courtesy calls to remind customers of past due bills and possible disconnection.
A monthly bill is sent to customers. After that, unpaid bills receive a past due notice which is sent one to two days after the due date. This serves as the final notice of your past due balance. Please be sure to make payments on time to prevent disconnection.
Automatic bank draft from a checking account is available. Call the office or check out the website at pepa.com for information on this payment option and others.
If you have any questions about this change, please contact PEPA at 662-489-3211 (Pontotoc) or 662-983-2727 (Bruce).
Thaxton School reunion set
Thaxton School Reunion will be Saturday, October 1, at Thaxton Community Center. Registration at 10 a.m. There will be a short program at 11 a.m. The meal will be catered by Blacksmith BBQ. There will a table set up if you would like to bring school photo,annuals, etc. For more information you may call these numbers. Mary Frances Stepp 662-509-0903; Sammie Jaggers 662-419-5600. Looking forward to seeing you. Pray for pretty weather and safe travel.
Jernigan memorial set
Jernigan memorial services will be held this Sunday, October 2, 11 a.m. Our guest speaker will be Rev. Jeffery Bagwell.
J.D. Brown ride set
JD Brown Memorial Trail Ride for St Jude, is set for Saturday Nov. 5th, 10 a.m. at 725 Mud Creek Road in Pontotoc. Lunch will be served following the ride with a live auction set after lunch. Wagons welcome and hayride will be available for those without horses. Each $100 donation receives a chance to win a saddle.
CATCH Kids clinic open every Monday
With school getting back in session folks may need to get their children a physical for sports. CATCH Kids clinic is open for Pontotoc County children who have no insurance of any kind and need medical care. The clinic uses the space at the Banah Pregnancy Center to see patients so they have private exam rooms for the patients.
There are no appointments necessary for the clinics and it is based on first come first serve. Please arrive right at 5 p.m. or very soon after. A parent or a legal guardian must be present with the patient.
The clinic will be open on Mondays, from 5-7 p.m., it is located across from West Heights Baptist church in the Banah building. Please enter through the door beside the Banah sign.
Crosstie festival set Oct. 1
The Algoma Crosstie festival will be Saturday, October 1 with all the usual fun and family enjoyment. If you are a vendor and wish to set up please call or text Hilda at 662-760-3670 to reserve your space. These go quickly so get your reservation in now. The 5K run walk is back this year. If you pre-register by September 14 you will be guaranteed a t-shirt. Cost is $18, please call Hilda at the above number for this. The Algoma School Class reunion will be 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. For more information call Linda Weeks at 662-509-0252. The Richey Crew Horseshoe Throwing Contest will get underway at 2 p.m., $3 will get you three throws with an overall trophy awarded. A whole host of entertainers will sing throughout the day starting with Sue Harrison, Roddy Thompson and friends, Ken Ward, Jill Foster, Preston Foster, Steve and Diane Bramlett, Eddie Gordon and Friends, Leo Mask and the County Mounties, Emily Stafford, Ashley Tutor, Springville Chapel Choir, Usher Valley Choir. The feature music to close out the entertainment will be Eli Nelson and Josh Gordon along with Matthew and Ben Ramsey. The day will conclude with an auction. This is just a taste of what is happening, more will be shared in coming papers.
Heart of Ecru Fest coming
The Heart of Ecru Festival is set for Saturday, October 1, 2022. 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Main Street. If you would like to participate: Vendors and food trucks can contact Barb 662-662-0414 or Leigh Ann 662-419-5282. Email contact is heartofecrufestival@gmail.com
There will be a kids area with a petting zoo, inflatables, sack races, egg toss, and a tug-of-war.
Entertainment will be set up in Pannell Park beginning at 9:00 a.m. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy some good music and entertainers. There will be a cruise-in car show. No registration fee.
Benefit for Petit set
There will be a benefit for Roger Pettit Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Houlka Community Center. BBQ plates with dessert will be offered for $15. An auction will begin at 6 p.m. All donations are accepted and appreciated.
Revival set at Hebron
Hebron Baptist Church will conclude revival services tonight, Wednesday, September 28, 7 p.m. with Bro. Bradley Bagwell bringing the messages. Everyone is invited to come to come worship with us. Bro. J.T. Pennington is pastor. Music leader is Nathan Ward.
Beulah Grove Community Church sets revival
Beulah Grove Community Church located at 800 Beulah Grove Road will have their fall revival October 2-4. Sunday service will be at 5 p.m. and week night services will be at 7 p.m.
Sunday the word will be brought by Pastor Matthew Freeman from Poplar Springs CME Church of Shannon, Monday Pastor Jonathan Tucker form New Birth Community Church of New Albany will speak and Tuesday, Pastor Jimmy Stewart from Springville Chapel of Springville will speak. Refreshments will be served Tuesday night. We look forward to seeing you. Kevin Westbrooks is the pastor.
Kindred Hospice sets volunteer open house
Do you enjoy volunteering? Kindred Hospice will have open house to discuss with you opportunities to do so by hosting an open house today, September 28, 1-2 p.m. It is located at 144 South Thomas Street. Enjoy snacks and talk about volunteer opportunities. Volunteers can do little things or big things it depends upon what you want to do. We would love some volunteers to visit, make phone calls, send cards, run errands for patients, etc. and so much more.
Friends of Library meeting set
The Friends of the Pontotoc County Library have resumed meeting on the second Thursday of each month at 1:00 PM. The next meeting will be held on Thursday, October 13 in the Roselle Calloway Wax Meeting room, at the library. New members are welcome and may join at any time. Annual dues are $10 for individuals.
The Friends group is a 501(c)(3) organization whose purpose is to maintain an association of persons interested in books and libraries, to support and promote the use of services and facilities, and to raise funds for programs, activities, and equipment not within the library’s operating budget.
When you visit the library, check out the Friends of the Library Book Sale corner located just inside the front entrance. There is a wide variety of donated books available. Hardbacks $1; softbound .50 cents; other paperbacks .25 cents; magazines .10 cents, and video/audio .25 cents.
Regular library hours are Monday – Thursday 9 to 6; Friday 9 to 5; and Saturday 9 to 1.
