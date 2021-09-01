I love the smell of grilling meat in the morning.
Just as the dew was evaporating off the grass, the ritual began, men with broad shoulders and facial hair lighting charcoal fires and telling lies, lots of hand gestures and theatrical embellishment, just as their troglodyte ancestors did. Lots of wild grunting and the hiss of the flames licking meat wafted through downtown.
The heat of the day crept in. The brutes, some with their females in-tow, retreated underneath tents bearing the names of institutions of higher learning. They sated themselves with cold beverages and they listened to talk radio and Kenny Chesney, reminding themselves of the abysmal state of politics in the land, and diving head first into the salt-rimmed ethos of the cowboy-on-the-beach.
Al Fallin and Doug White were partners on the grill and adversaries in school affiliation. They called their culinary detente Top Notch Smoke, and they planted their flag along the northeastern side of the square. Brisket is a low-and-slow endeavor. It needs patience, and a man with enough self-control not to poke at it and lick it every few minutes. Fallin and White were two such men. White, an Ole Miss cap shading his face, which was flush with grill heat, refused to disclose the ingredients of the glaze with which he slathered his grilled corn. Said produce was staged in a cardboard box, husk intact, and packed loosely in ice. Fallin cooked for the Bulldog faithful, and he and White mutually pledged to forego violence against each other, no matter the results of the judging, which was to commence in the shank of the evening.
On the south side of the square, much sweating and prep-cooking was underway. This hunter-and-gatherer group called themselves the Buroak Bulldog Club, and claimed to be from New Albany.
“Dip,” Jonathan Cissom grunted, wiping his face with a towel.
“Come again,” I said.
“Dip!” he repeated, in an even more guttural tone.. “Smoked dip!”
This concoction, I came to understand, included cream cheese, and was topped with something called “bacon jam.”
“Great heavens,” I exclaimed. “That sounds decadent, possibly immoral.”
American Ninja Warrior Jeremy Maxey nursed a unique concoction. He had recklessly placed chicken leg quarters, marinated with onions and peppers, inside the hollowed-out cavity of a ripe watermelon. He planned to smoke the pastiche for three hours, and he couldn’t be talked out of it.
Alongside Maxey, Tim Gunter boldly displayed a tray of prepped hors d’oeuvres, prefabricated with a swoon-worthy mixture of cream cheese, herbs, and boudin.
The Ninja Warrior was effusive with community spirit.
“This is small-town at it’s best,” said Maxey, whose slim, muscular build belied a lion’s appetite. “People alongside each other, having a good time.”
One of the founders of the feast, City Attorney Brad Cornelision, was bedecked in powder-blue Ole Miss splendor, and he seemed as proud of his lovely wife and children as he did of the pork tenderloin and jalapeno poppers he was determined to grill.
“This is a good community event, and a good-natured rivalry,” said Cornelison. His wife, Amy, was equally effusive. “This has been a tough year, but, even with the heat, and COVID, it’s nice to see people coming together and having fun,” she said.
Bob Marley played over the speakers in the square, “No Woman, No Cry.” People seemed unable to keep themselves from swaying in rhythm. Some abandoned themselves completely to the music, giving up all pretense of decor, rocking and waving their hands in the air like a Pentecostal revival. Meat smoke rose up behind them, like ancient sacrifice.
Barbecue man Randy Lepp planned a spectacle for later in the
evening. He would light up a flambe Bananas Foster, he bragged, right out in the open, with flames scorching the Nutter-Butter cookies he’d use as a base. The police could hog-tie him afterwards, if they deemed it necessary, he said.
Denny Corder arrived on the scene around 1 p.m. He threatened to stoke up a hickory fire and inject ribs with Cajun seasoning if folks didn’t calm down.
An hours long silence followed.
Alan Jackson’s “Where I Come From,” provided a jolt to the revelers as the heat of the evening dragged. The mention of cornbread and chicken seemed to bolster them, and whip them into a renewed frenzy. Children again took to their bicycles, and mamas and daddys found the strength to rise from their canvas chairs and check the smouldering meat. The sun was on its downward path--mercifully. Judging was around the corner.
Scores were combined from categories for each team, including ribs, chicken, veggies, deserts, and Chef’s Choice. The Bulldogs won in a blowout, 154-56. Winners included: Chef's Choice, Johnathan Cissom; dessert, Jimma Smith; ribs, Al Fallin; chicken, Marilyn Johnston; veggies, Kevin Parks; store front, True Blue; tailgate, Johnathan Cissom & Kevin Parks