Four awards were presented at the Pontotoc Chamber of Commerce Banquet last week. On the front row from left: Chamber President Lisa Bryant announced who the winners were, which included: Early McKinney for the Community Spirit Award, June Williamson received the President’s Award, Tommy Pound received the Humanitarian Award; while Chamber/Main Street Director Ellen Russell assisted in giving the awards. On the second row, (l-r) receiving the HERO award for freeing a young man from a wrecked car are Pontotoc Rescue Squad members Fire Chief Lance Martin and firemen Blake O’Callaghan, Rafael Vidana, Bradd Ball, Jarrod Duff, Brad White, Chris Golden and Jody Stringer.