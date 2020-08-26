The Pontotoc County Chamber of Commerce handed out the four awards that are given annually at the Chamber Banquet last Tuesday, August 18. Because of Covid-19 only a few people were allowed to attend the banquet that is normally a county wide affair.
The humanitarian, community spirit, President’s and H.E.R.O. [How Everyone should Reach Out] awards were presented as part of the evenings festivities.
Humanitarian
Tommy Pound
Receiving the humanitarian award was Tommy Pound for the work that he does at the Pontotoc County Food Depot, which gives out a box of food once a month to those in need.
Pound’s nomination held the following details: he comes from a large family of seven boys and one girl. He knew what it was to have jobs around the house to make the farm work. The importance of organizing activities to get the maximum out of living in a large family is major task. These values followed into his family. He has a great character of caring and concern for his fellow man and sees the need to be there for others.
He has been devoted to helping prepare food for those in need. The organization of planning, boxing and distributing food from the Food Depot once a month falls to him. He is very dedicated to his church work and advancing the work of the Lord.
He is a strong mentor for others that knows the need to serve. He freely gives of his time for the betterment of people in need in our community. His tireless enthusiasm benefits those less fortunate. His gesture of kindness every third Saturday each month makes many families happy and healthier because of his compassion for serving his fellow man.
Community Spirit Award
Early McKinney
The community spirit award went to retired law enforcement officer Early McKinney. He has a history of serving families within our community with an infectious smile. After his retirement, he was able to become more involved in the community and have an active role in his church. He has been a great mentor and role model for many of the young people in his local church. His impact shows in his generous spirit as well as his dedication and persistence in his tasks which makes his self-giving spirit grow.
His community involvement includes visiting the nursing home and showing neighborly care and concern for keeping others in the county safe. He serves on several boards in the community and makes a difference by going above and beyond in his devotion to his commitment to protect and serve. He provides these acts of kindness from his heart with a warm smile, never expecting anything return.
He has made it his life work to serve in a capacity of genuine public service in both his professional and private life.
President’s Award
June Williamson
The presidents award is giving to the member of the chamber who best exemplifies the true meaning of membership. This year June Williamson who owns Piggly Wiggly received this award. She is always there to step in and do not only her part, but above her part in making this a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family.
Pontotoc was her selected home back in the 1980s. Fortunately for Pontotoc, she wanted to be a growing partner in making this her hometown and see it grow.
Her business has been a part of the chamber since day one. She understands the need of shopping local and keeping our money here in Pontotoc. She doesn’t wait for someone to ask for her help, she keeps up with the events of the community and is there to offer her help and contributions at the events.
She practices what she preaches when she says keep your money in Pontotoc. She is one of the larger users of our Christmas gift Certificate program in November and December by giving her employees these certificates which are to be used in the stores in Pontotoc. Her leadership exemplifies the meaning of membership.
H.E.R.O. Award
Pontotoc Rescue Squad
Someone once said, heroes aren’t born in the middle of a crises, they are already there, just waiting for an opportunity to act. The members of the Pontotoc Rescue Squad who received the H.E.R.O. award exemplify this definition to its fullest.
In responding to an accident May 14, 2020 on Cherry Creek Road their quick action and expertise saved the leg of a young man who was trapped in the mangled wreckage.
During the course of the crash, New Albany High School student Will Butler Sloan was killed when the SUV left the road and flipped.
A passenger, Garrett Patterson of Pontotoc, was trapped in the wreckage with a leg injury so severe it was threatening his life. Paramedics on the scene told the rescue squad members a surgeon was being summoned and on site amputation was a definite possibility.
The rescue squad sprang into action; and despite the twisted wreckage and delicate action needed not to further harm the victim, was able to free Patterson so he could be flown to the hospital by helicopter. Thanks to their quick action at a time when seconds, not minutes made the difference, the doctor was able to save his leg.
Rescue 5 is made up of several individuals, but they work as one unit. Although they are trained for such situations, thanks to their courage and skills and God’s mercy the young man is walking today on both of the legs that God gave him.
Chamber board
The Pontotoc County chamber board of directors include: Kim Bedford, Terrie Bowen, Jason Clements, Ryan Bramlett, Ashley Clowers, James Elzie, Amanda Kyle, Scherrie Goree, Bruce Peters, Lisa Bryant, Whitney Smith, Patty Turk, Adam Simmons, Dr. Terri Teague and Nathan White. Ex-officios are Gary Chandler and Ellen Russell.
Retiring board members are Alisha Galloway, Tabitha Stutsy, June Williamson, Jeremy Kidd, Beth Waldo, Jane Winston and Wanda Parker.