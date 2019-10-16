Thirty-eight teams and nearly 1,000 runners competed in the Pontotoc Invitational cross country meet Saturday at Cherry Creek Orchards. Cooler temperatures brought about some very fast times.
“I want to thank everyone who pitched in to help get the course ready while I was in the hospital, and thanks to each of you who helped at the meet Saturday," said Pontotoc coach Mike Bain. "I know coach (Wanda) Hatcher and coach (Brian) Morgan appreciate everything you did. It is always a hectic day, but great help makes it go smoothly.”
The varsity girls finished finished 4th in Class 4A. The top five girls were Micahela Lopez, Kaylin Simmons, Morgan Brownlee, Maclaine Griffith and Blakley Pound.
“We were short on numbers due to injury or sickness," Bain said. "Cooler temps really helped Micahela finish stronger and run a great race. Hopefully by the region meet on October 23rd we will have these other girls racing closer together to give them a shot at the championship.”
The varsity boys finished 2nd in 4A. The top seven boys were Cooper Parmer, Will Porter, Freddy Porter, Caiden Ivy, Carter Mann, Landon Morgan and Jace Clingan.
“Cooper is starting to show what he is capable of doing and ran well as our number one runner Saturday," Bain said. "There is potential in this group of guys to be one of the better teams at state. Our top four were within 50 seconds of Cooper. It takes five, so we will see who else steps up by state.”
The junior high girls finished 2nd in 4A. The top seven girls were Carla Ramirez, Haley Lowe, Reannon Hicks, Katherine Carpenter, Alayna Ball, Camryn Stephens and Samantha Vickery.
“This was the first competition for Katherine this season due to an early injury before the season; it was good to have her back," Bain said. "Carla continues to be very consistent as one of our top runners each week. Several of these girls will be competing in the Middle School Championship on October 21st.”
The junior high boys finished 5th in 4A. The top seven boys were Luke Blanchard, Braxton Whiteside, Noah Holland, Austin McCarty, Austin Brown, Beau Hunter and Benji Ross.
“Luke had his best race of the season," Bain said. "Braxton was still not over his illness, but was going to try to compete through it. Our depth drops off after our top three due to kids who started late and are in their first year of cross country. They get better with every race, but it is just going to take time.”
The next seventh and eighth grade meet is the Middle School Championship at Choctaw Trails on October 21st. Varsity and 8th graders will compete at the Region Championship at Cherry Creek Orchards on October 23rd.