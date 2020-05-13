Pontotoc County Veterans Service Officer Mack Huey issued the following statement concerning the recent decision to cancel this year's upcoming formal Memorial Day celebration in Pontotoc.
"Every year the city and county of Pontotoc with the Pontotoc County Chamber/Main Street Association and VFW plan a formal program on the court square in celebration of Memorial Day. They do an excellent job in honoring our fallen Veterans at our annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday May 25th.
"This ceremony is always well attended and supported by Veterans, family members, public officials, members of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, active duty service members, National Guard and Reserves.
For the first time in recent memory, this year, due to safety concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and the impossibility of maintaining mandated physical distancing at such a large-scale event, organizers have made the difficult decision to cancel the traditional memorial service which was scheduled for Monday, May 25.
"Our Pontotoc Memorial Day ceremony is one of thousands of large-scale public events that have been cancelled this year because of the pandemic. While this decision is disappointing, our leaders are acting with great concern for the well-being of our Veterans, the ceremony participants, city and county employees, spectators and our sponsors.
"You can still do your part in sharing the importance of remembering and honoring those who fought for our freedom. As we all know Memorial Day commemorates the men and women who died while in the military service. In observance of the holiday, many people visit cemeteries and memorials, and volunteers often place American flags on each grave site at national and local cemeteries.
"The National Moment of Remembrance encourages all Americans to pause wherever they are at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day for a minute of silence to remember and honor those who have died in service to the nation.
"We look forward to the opportunity next year to have a well planned and conducted Memorial Day Ceremony. Our flags on the square and on Main Street will be flying Memorial Day Weekend. Thank you Veterans for your faithful and loyal service to our Nation."