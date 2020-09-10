I’m on the search for some persimmons. I need to know if they agree with my fogs this year so I can know how many snows we are going to get. Persimmons and fogs you say? Yeah, sit down in church and start that conversation and see if it won’t incur some six-foot distancing right away.
What do persimmon seeds have to do with snow and winter and such? My grandmama and granddaddy showed me that the first fall we moved back to Pontotoc. We were out cutting wood for their fire place and there was a persimmon tree. Granddad took out his pocket knife and split the seed open. I don’t even remember what was in those seeds, but according to the farmers almanac here is how you can find out our weather.
If the kernel is spoon-shaped, expect plenty of snow to shovel.
If it is fork-shaped, plan on a mild winter with powdery, light snow.
If the kernel is knife-shaped, expect frigid winds that will “cut” like a blade.
Now to the foggy situations. According to August weather lore, “For every fog in August, there will be a snowfall in the winter”
While you may think weather lore is more whimsical than wise, it is still fun to go out and count the fogs in August. And there is usually a little something more to be said of those people who watch the weather and have throughout generations. It is important for farmers to know the weather so they would know if it was going to rain, especially when it came close to crop harvesting time.
While not all weather lore is accurate, there are many sayings that prove to be true time and time again. When you examine weather lore, you realize that the basics of this weather predicting method are careful observations that have been made over many years. Weather lore relies on the notion that there is a strong cause-and-effect relationship between nature and the weather.
A weather lore forecaster takes cues from nature at the time he or she needs to know what the weather is going to be like. It is more of a short-term forecast for a specific area, rather than a long-term forecast for broad areas. You know, a farmer in Pontotoc doesn’t need to know if it is going to rain on the Gulf Coast because his interests are in these red clay hills.
Now back to my fog counting. I observed four heavy fogs and several light fogs through the month of August. What about you? As you know, snow can be community specific. Remember the year it snowed three or four inches within the city and didn’t snow at all in the out lying areas?
I loved that morning! My editor called me and asked me what I was doing. I giggled because I thought he knew. “I’m playing in this snow!” I said. “And taking pictures.” And then he asked me what I put in my coffee that morning.
“Seriously,” I said. “It snowed here last night. The city school kids aren’t going to school.” He soon found out I was right and we were able to get some lovely snow pictures for the paper.
So, give me a shout out from your community. How many August fogs do you remember? Here are the communities I want to hear from: Cherry Creek, Endville, Ecru, Friendship, Oak Hill, Sherman, Hurricane, Buchanan, Thaxton, Toccopola, Beckham, Troy, Algoma, Zion, Woodland, Furrs, Turnpike, Judah, Randolph, Robbs, Springville, Longview and Bankhead. Please send me an email, and write your report like this: Judah-three fogs. Send your report to regina.butler@journalinc.com