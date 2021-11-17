Anybody got any No. 2 pencils?

A couple of weeks ago I was delighted to go down to South Pontotoc and talk with teacher Lori Pennington’s third grade class about writing skills.
The class had recently visited the Buffalo Park and she wanted me to give them some tips for writing a story about their adventure.
I thought I would impress the kids so I spoke the only Lakota Sioux word I remember from the movie “Dances with Wolves.”
“Wow y’all got a closeup view of a herd of tatonkas!” I uttered.
The kids were about an impressed as Hollywood was over the premiere of the movie “Ishtar.” (I can’t believe you don’t remember the Dustin Hoffman, Warren Beaty classic.)
Amid the silence one little boy said, “I think his blood sugar is low.” Tough crowd.
It could have been worse. He could have asked if I was having a “presidential moment.”
Then I dug my hole a little deeper. I forgot that a smart attorney told me to never ask a third grader a question you don’t know the answer to.
“What? You guys don’t remember ‘Dances with Wolves?”
About that time the two brain cells I have left in my head collided and I remembered some important information. “Dances With Wolves” premiered in 1990.
Most of these third graders weren’t born until 2013 or later.
Suddenly I knew I should have taken another baby aspirin that morning.
I felt as naked as a no. 2 pencil without an eraser.
No. 2 pencil? These kids today don’t even understand the historical significance of No. 2 pencils.
Suddenly I remembered the most awful moment in elementary school. Once in the fourth grade I wasn’t paying attention and I mistakenly took a standardized test with a No. 1 pencil.
I didn’t discover my mistake until after we had passed the multiple choice answer cards to the front of the room.
I remembered a second grade kid that had broken a No. 2 pencil on purpose once with a karate chop.
The word around school the next day was that they had broken the electric paddle on his behind and then shipped him down south to the penal farm.
I just know that in 12 years of schooling I never saw teeth marks on a No. 2 pencil.
You had to sign a contract stating that you would not steal or desecrate a No. 2 pencil.
And although the scores on the standardized tests wouldn’t count toward your report card grades, the fate of the entire free world hung in the balance of you knowing the answers.
We didn’t want those Communist kids in Russia having better test scores.
Having realized my pencil blunder I did the only thing any self-respecting fourth grader could do.
I walked up to the front desk, retrieved my answer sheet and threw up on it.
Chaos ensued and the dreaded announcement went out over the entire elementary school building.
“Mr. Jones, you’re needed in room 4! Mr. Tallant you’d better come also. Might want to bring that five gallon can of bleach.”
My answer sheet was thrown in the trash can.
Suddenly it was like the weight of the whole world had been lifted from my shoulders.
As the teacher washed my sweet face with several paper towels I was at peace knowing that they wouldn’t brand my forehead with a “No.2”
The word “slacker” wouldn’t be written in red on my permanent record.
As the teacher fanned me with a file folder the flowers outside the school room were prettier than ever and the sky was a beautiful blue.
I was sorry that a pretty blonde haired girl had suffered collateral damage when I threw up on my answer sheet.
But I made it up to her. I gave her a new blue hair ribbon and a whole pack of No. 2 pencils.
Suddenly I snapped out of my flashback and remembered I was still standing in front of a room full of third graders.
“Do you guys print words or use cursive writing?” I asked.
“Both,” the teacher replied.
Anybody got any No. 2 pencils?