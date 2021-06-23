April's 2021 labor market data from the Mississippi Employment Security Commission showed Pontotoc County’s unemployment rate at 4.7 percent, which ranks tenth among jobless rates in Mississippi’s 82 counties.
The April 2021 report showed that Pontotoc County’s total labor force was set at 14,800, a decrease of 310 since March, but an increase of 10 over a year ago.
Pontotoc County’s April 2021 unemployment rate of 4.7 percent is a decrease of 2.2 percent from March and a decrease of 19.9 percent from April 2020.
In Pontotoc County in April 2021, the number of employed persons was set at 14,110, an increase of 40 from the previous month and an increase of 2,960 from March 2020.
In April 2021 the number of unemployed persons in Pontotoc County was set at 690, a decrease of 350 from March and a decrease of 2,950 from April a year ago.
A past five years’ comparison of April's unemployment rates in Pontotoc County showed:
-4.7% for 2021;
-24.6% for 2020;
-4.0% for 2019;
-3.7% for 2018;
-3.6% for 2017;
-4.4% for 2016.
Rates for April 2021 in the eight Three Rivers Planning and Development District counties showed:
-Union at 4.3 percent;
-Pontotoc at 4.7 percent;
-Itawamba at 4.6 percent;
-Lee at 4.9 percent;
-Lafayette at 4.4 percent;
-Calhoun at 5.4 percent;
-Chickasaw at 6.3 percent;
And Monroe at 5.7 percent.
Mississippi’s 10 counties with the lowest unemployment rates for the month of March 2021 included:
-Rankin at 3.7%;
-Lamar at 4.2%;
-Union at 4.3%;
-Lafayette at 4.4%;
-Smith at 4.4 %;
-Madison at 4.5%;
-Tishomingo at 4.5%;
-DeSoto at 4.6%;
-Itawamba at 4.6%;
-Pontotoc at 4.7%.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April 2021 at 6.2 percent was unchanged over the month. When compared to one year ago, the rate was 9.5 percentage points lower than the 15.7 percent reported for April 2020. The Nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 6.1 percent but was 8.7 percentage points lower than the year ago rate of 14.8 percent.
In April 2021, there were 1,700 fewer jobs in Mississippi than in March 2021, but 109,300 more than April 2020, according to the seasonally adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employers. Industry sectors registering the largest monthly employment losses were Manufacturing, and Profes- sional & Business Services.
Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recur- ring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.
Unadjusted
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April 2021 was 5.8 percent, decreasing four-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month’s rate of 6.2 percent. When compared to the April 2020 rate of 15.4 percent, the rate decreased 9.6 percentage points. The number of unemployed decreased 3,900 over the month, while the employed total increased 12,800 from the prior month. The Nation’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April 2021 at 5.7 percent was down five-tenths of a percentage point from 6.2 percent in March 2021 and 8.7 percentage points from 14.4 percent in April 2020.
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased 2,400 over the month and 107,400 over the year. Industry sectors registering the largest monthly employment gains were Leisure & Hospitality, and Educational & Health Services.
For the month of April 2021, thirty-two counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 5.8 percent. Rankin County posted the lowest unemployment rate for the month of April at 3.7 percent followed by Lamar County at 4.2 percent. Jefferson County had the highest unemployment rate for April at 16.0 percent followed by Humphreys County at 12.7 percent.