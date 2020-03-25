Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming April 7 session of Pontotoc Municipal Court has been postponed until Tuesday, April 21, court clerk Roni Long confirmed today (Wednesday, March 25).
“We’re sending letters out to all defendants who were ticketed notifying them of this postponement and we’re also notifying all the bonding companies so they can also all notify their clients,” Long said. “That’s two ways of them being notified that their appearance has been moved to April 21. And it’s important we let the bonding companies know about the continuance because we’re keeping those bonding company on those people. That keeps the bonding company responsible for the new court date.”
Pontotoc Municipal Court is normally held the first and third Tuesdays of every month.
Long said the postponement will continue at least 85 court cases that were originally set for April 7.