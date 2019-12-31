The Farm Service Agency recently announced the enrollment period for the 2019 and 2020 years for the Agricultural Risk Coverage (ARC) and the Price Loss Coverage (PLC) – two safety net programs provided to producers of most crops including soybeans, wheat, corn, grain sorghum, cotton, rice, and peanuts among others.
According to Richard Fordyce, Administrator of the Farm Service Agency, these two programs provide income support to help producers manage the ups and downs in revenues and prices. Producers are encouraged to consider enrolling in one of these programs. The signup for enrollment for the 2019 year ends March 15, 2020 and for the 2020 year enrollment ends June 30, 2020.
One provision in the program is the option for landowners to update PLC yields for the 2020 year using 90 percent of the simple average of actual yields for the crop for each of the years 2013-2017 the crop was planted multiplied by the national average yield factor.
This updated yield would only be used when the crop is enrolled in the PLC option of the program. Producers have the option of electing ARC or PLC for 2019 and 2020 and then changing the election for the years 2021 – 2023. According to Ross Loftin, FSA Director in Lee/Itawamba and Pontotoc Counties, the landowner, or representative, can certify the crop’s actual yield on a farm by farm basis. For insured producers, data is available from the Risk Management Agency (RMA) through FSA for use in certifying actual yields. Landowners and producers who are interested in updating these yields should contact their FSA office soon for more information.
Additional information on these and other programs is available to producers and landowners by visiting the local FSA office.