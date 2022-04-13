Pontotoc archery coach Kyle Walker said he was deeply pleased about his team's performance.
"We ended up shooting our best two matches of the year in our last two matches, which is what you want," said Walker. Pontotoc shot 3186 at North Half on March 31, which secured their spot in the State competition. They shot 3180 at the State Championship. That was good enough for 8th place out of 39 teams. "We're really proud of our kids. They showed up at the end of the year when it really mattered." Elijah Wood shot a 289, which is tied for best in the county's history. At State, senior Anna Wilbanks shot 271. "This gives us a lot of confidence going into next year," said Walker. "Archery is a great sport for Pontotoc County, with all three schools competing, and we're proud of all our kids, North, South, and City," said Walker.
Coach Clint Young was equally proud of his team at North Pontotoc.
Recent results from North Pontotoc archery included: March 3, against Pontotoc City, at East Union: North 3205, East Union 3138, Pontotoc 3065, top male shooter for North was Cole Montgomery with 292 and top female was Leighann Briggs with 288; March 8, North Pontotoc at South Pontotoc, North 3236, South 3071, top male shooter for North was Dalton Umfress 289, top female shooter was Mia Harrison with 280. North was 5-1 in matches this season. North finished in the top 5 at North Half and 6th in state, both results are an improvement over last year, according to Young.
"We appreciate the seniors competing and I'm proud to have spent the year with them," said Young. "We had several archers finish in the top 100 at the qualifying match. We have a good core of archers returning next year and look forward to them making further strides to remain competitive in north Mississippi and return to the state championship. We also look forward to adding new athletes next year."
South Pontotoc Coach Christy Cowsert was pleased to report that her team shot the highest score of the season, 3076. Evan Yielding is an All-Star with a score of 288 at State.
