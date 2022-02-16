A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Pontotoc archer, senior Gabe Cole compete at an archery shoot against East Union, hosted by Pontotoc, on Feb. 7.
Reporter
On Feb. 7, East Union shot at Pontotoc. The Warriors' top male shooter was Ferris Elijah, 262. Top female shooter was Barefoot Haley, 258, Team score 3,003. East Union shot 2,631.
On Feb. 7, Mooreville also visited Pontotoc. The Warriors' top male shooter was John Cheney, 271. Top female shooter was BJ Castleman, 253. Team score 3,022. Mooreville Team score 3,046.
galen.holley@djournal.com
Galen is a reporter for the Pontotoc Progress.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Mostly cloudy. High 72F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph..
Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: February 16, 2022 @ 8:06 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week.
Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.