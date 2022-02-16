Archery 1

Pontotoc archer, senior Gabe Cole compete at an archery shoot against East Union, hosted by Pontotoc, on Feb. 7.

 Photo by Whitney Robbins

On Feb. 7, East Union shot at Pontotoc. The Warriors' top male shooter was Ferris Elijah, 262. Top female shooter was Barefoot Haley, 258, Team score 3,003. East Union shot 2,631. 

On Feb. 7, Mooreville also visited Pontotoc. The Warriors' top male shooter was John Cheney, 271. Top female shooter was BJ Castleman, 253. Team score 3,022. Mooreville Team score 3,046.

galen.holley@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus