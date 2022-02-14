Most people do not realize how vastly used drawing and drafting is used in our world today. Juvenito Bejarano was one of those people. Juventino Bejarano (Juve) was a student in the Architectural Drafting program at Pontotoc Ridge Career and Technology Center. While learning in the drafting class Juve discovered that this was an area that he could excel in. After completing the drafting program and graduation Juve enrolled in the Drafting program at Northeast Mississippi Community College. While in his first year chosen/hired to in the apprenticeship program working for a telecommunications company. Juve is now working full time for Hexad Solutions as a draftsman using the skills that he learned at PRCTC and NEMCC.
Wallace
Karlton Wallace was a 1st year student in 2017-2018 school year in Architectural Drafting. Karlton was an excellent student who competed in Job Skill Demonstration and won 1st place at district, 1st place state and competed at SkillsUSA nationals in Louisville, Kentucky.I the next year he decided to compete in the Related Technical Math competition and won the district competition but did did get to compete further because of the Covid-19 shutdown. After graduation and completion of the Architecture and Drafting program Karlton enrolled in Architecture at Mississippi State University. “ The CAD that I learned in the Architecture program at PRCTC has been a great help with CAD drawings that I am doing today”.