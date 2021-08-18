Our family took a trip to the Orange Beach back in June. During our trip we stopped at a convenience store somewhere in south Mississippi to get gas and to let the children out of the car for a little while.
When we drove up there was a car plugged up at a charging station.
This was the first time I had seen a vehicle plugged into a charging station.
We went inside, went to bathroom with two children, got snacks and drinks, let the children walk around outside, fueled the car and that car was still plugged in at the charging station.
This got me wondering, how long does it take to charge an electric car?
How long can you drive on a single charge?
How much does it cost to charge an electric car?
How many charging stations are available?
Do you just switch to gas if you run out of charge?
Just how does this work?
Thanks to Google, I found a few answers.
It takes approximately 30 minutes to charge a vehicle.
You can drive over 100 miles, with several models going as many as 200 to 300 miles.
I don’t know about you, but if I am taking a trip somewhere, I don’t want to be stopping every 250 miles or so and sitting there for 30 minutes to get down the road another 250 miles. This would equate to stopping every two hours to sit for 30 minutes to get back on the road again. Not sure an electric car would be very good for a road trip.
It seems most charging stations are charging $25.00 per charge. If you don’t mind the time needed to charge your car, the cost works out to be about 10 cents a mile. I drive a SUV that gets about 18 miles per gallon and a gallon of gas cost about $2.86. that will work out to be about 15 cents per mile.
It seems that you must have a hybrid vehicle that can run on traditional gas or electric to be able to switch from electric to gas.
There are some 295 charging stations in the state of Mississippi. I have never seen a charging station until this summer, but I don’t look for them either. 295 might seem like a lot, but you will not find one in Pontotoc. There are a couple in Tupelo, Oxford and Starkville as you might expect.
There are some scatted throughout the state as long as you are in major town and on the major interstates.
You can charge your car at home and drive where ever you want and put it back on charge when you get back home. The only problem with that is you will need to plan your day to only drive 250 miles by the time you get back home.
That would require me to do math before I started my day to make sure I could get back home. That is just too much planning for me.
You can’t be driving around in rural Mississippi in an electric car unless you have a well-planned route or have a hybrid vehicle to make sure you can get back home.
Not sure I am ready for an electric vehicle.