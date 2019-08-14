The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is an agency of the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security that has authority over the security of the traveling public in the United States.
In 2018 a total of 813.8-million passengers and crew members passed through TSA screening. That’s over 2-million travelers a day.
Are you a little nervous about flying. Turns out you have reason.
A record setting 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at check points across the country. Of the firearms discovered, 3,656 were loaded and 1,432 had a round chambered.
Firearms were intercepted at 249 of the 440 federalized airports.
But the scariest part is that those guns may have been needed when you look at a list of other stuff that passengers tried to carry onto an airplane.
A meat slicer was discovered in a carry-on bag at Southwest /International Airport.
A sickle was discovered in a carry-on bag at Newark.
Ninja batarangs were discovered in a carry-on bag.
An inert grenade was discovered in a carry-on bag at Tampa, an inert mortar shell was discovered in a carry-on bag at Austin, an inert rocket propelled grenade was discovered in a carry-on bag at Raleigh-Durham and a practice landmine was discovered during a checked bag search at Boston.
Practice, practice. We’re talking practice. Right?
An ice pick was found concealed in a cane.
Two inert-novelty hand grenades were discovered in carry-on bags at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway and Dayton . A realistic replica stick of dynamite was discovered in a checked baggage at Honolulu.
Three road flares were discovered in carry on bags at Austin and Billings.
In the never leave home without it category, a Stihl gas-powered chain saw emitting fuel vapors was found in a checked bag at Chicago O’Hare. Maybe it was winter and the fellow figured he might need some firewood if his flight got cancelled.
Bear repellent is prohibited in the cabin on an aircraft. TSA says you can pack bear repellent in your checked bag if the volume is less than four ounces and it has less than a 2% active ingredient of either CS or CN. Most bear repellents exceed these limitations. This law was passed by the coalition of bears who love to eat humans. I thought the Constitution guaranteed the right to “bear” arms.
TSA agents confiscated a home made avalanche control explosive that was in a large capsule-life canister. The person who packed the avalanche explosive said, “We’ve tried, and they just don’t sell over the counter avalanche explosives at the ski resort. “ Sounds perfectly reasonable to me. The man’s got a point. I’ve never skied, nor ever plan to, but I never leave home without my avalanche control explosive and my bear repellant.
TSA agents have confiscated improvised explosives device (IED) training kit. “Doris, I told you. We can’t bring all our hobbies to the beach.”
In Seattle, an active duty military passenger attempted to bring two feet of replica demolition cord, two blocks of replica Semtex and four blocks of replica C4 onto a plane. It’s simple, he should have boarded a replica plane.
Everybody needs a second chance, right? Wrong. A knife was discovered in a traveler’s carry-on bag at Jacksonville. The TSA said the passenger was permitted to leave the checkpoint so he could place the knife in his car. When he returned, the knife was discovered again, this time taped to a fishing lure. TSA officials told the man they would permit the knife inside the plane if he would tape himself to the wing outside.
In Wichita, TSA agents discovered two knives in a hidden compartment in the sole of a shoe. You don’t want to know where he hid his pistol.
An airline passenger in Ft. Lauderdale wasn’t too anxious to let go of his sealed “Lego” box and it turned out he had a wide assortment of AR15 rifle parts stashed in the Lego box.
A traveler at Baltimore just didn’t get the “point” about knives on a plane. He tried to carry on two smoke bombs, 12 bottle rockets, three paracord cutters, four knives, a hatchet, a folding saw and credit card knife.
One would-be airline passenger had a gas problem. He tried boarding with a 13 and eight ounce propane tanks.
And it turns out that what starts in Las Vegas sometimes has to stay in Vegas. One passenger tried to carry on a jawbone tomahawk and an inert (non-active) pineapple grenade. No word on whether he was kin to Samson.
At Fort Lauderdale TSA agents seized a million-volt stun cane. The cane carried enough voltage to start a De Lorean, but unfortunately not enough to stop “Back to the Future” reruns.
In Tulsa a TSA agent seized an inert anti-tank projectile. He claimed it was a Christmas present for his mother-in-law.
On an overseas flight one passenger tried to sneak a spear gun in the carry-on section. He asked TSA agents if they had ever seen the movie “Castaway.”
When agents seized a flare gun from a passenger’s carry-on he inquired, “I knew you couldn’t carry two, but I thought one was ok?”
TSA agents seized 92 pounds of marijuana from a passenger. When asked why he tried to smuggle 92 pounds of marijuana onboard, the man replied, “Because I smoked eight pounds already.”
He said he was nervous about flying.