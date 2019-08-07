Is it August already? How can that be? I meant to already have a story scribbled out about us looking for fogs. Seems I’m seven days late asking you to look but have you begun already? By any chance? I didn’t get out there Thursday morning so I’m hoping someone else did.
As you all know, I like to count the fogs in August because of trying to track the snows in the winter.
According to August weather lore, “For every fog in August, there will be a snowfall.”
I love studying nature and looking at weather lore. Weather lore relies on the notion that there is a strong cause-and-effect relationship between nature and the weather.
While not all weather lore is accurate, there are many sayings that prove to be on the mark time and time again. When you examine weather lore, you realize that the basics of this weather predicting method are careful observations that have been made over many years.
A weather lore forecaster takes cues from nature at the time he or she needs to know what the weather is going to be like. It is more of a short-term forecast for a specific area, rather than a long-term forecast for broad areas.
Here are a couple of more August weather lore sayings: If the first week in August is unusually warm, the coming winter will be snowy and long. If a cold August follows a hot July, it foretells a winter hard and dry.
I like to think that the August weather predicting is pretty accurate; last year we had two heavy fogs and 15 light fogs; and I change it from snows to the measurable moisture we will get during the winter months. Sometimes the great North wind isn’t as generous with its cold climate as we need it if we want those snows.
It’s actually probably a good thing because after checking out the rain report for the six months from September 2018 through the end of March of 2019 we would still be digging out of the ice; for this reason, every inch of rain equals to a foot of snow.
Hence, if we had cold weather here are the feet we would have accumulated over those six months; almost two feet in October, more than seven feet in November, more than seven feet in December. The early part of the year would’t have let up either, More than six feet in January, more than 16 feet in February and ending up with a mere three feet in March. More accurately, we would have racked up a total of 43.12 feet. We would have a total of 16 feet in February alone.
So while you are driving in to work or when you get up in the morning, check out the fogs. Some people put a big bean in a jar for a heavy fog and a little one for a light fog. I either write it on a calendar or sheet of paper, however you want to keep up with them, send in your predictions to me at regina.butler@journalinc.com. I will give a full report on what we saw in a future column.
And by the way … does anybody have any persimmon seeds? We need those predictions too!