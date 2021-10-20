There is no greater joy than packing a shoebox for Operation Christmas Child. It connects you to the person on the other side of the world that is receiving it.
One summer when we had kids camp, the mission aspect of the camp was in Africa. Most of our boxes go to Africa. The children from church saw first hand the living conditions of children half way across the world. They live in dirt floor houses. They wash dishes in an open pot outside. The dishes are little tin and plastic mis-matched, what ever they can find type eating utensils.
The boys and girls go to school and sit on benches, some sit on rocks. There are a shortage of teachers in some schools so the children listen to a radio to get their lessons. They have to tend to the livestock if they are fortunate enough to have a few goats or a cow or two.
None of them walked less than a mile to school. One girl has to take a boat and spend the week in a dormitory at school than go back home for the weekend. The boat is a dugout canoe and crocodiles are simply everywhere. The dangers are real, and yet she faces them to get an education.
The shoeboxes than are packed and sent to places like this offer hope and comfort and joy to these children. A gospel tract written in their own language is handed out with each box, because the mission is to let these children know that someone cares enough for them to give them a present, usually the first present they have ever received in their life.
This softens their heart to realize that someone they don’t know loves them because of Jesus. And they are presented with the gospel. Whole families are in God’s kingdom because of one little box. Churches have been planted because of a box.
The follow up after the box is done by the churches and the children are enrolled in a 12 week course called the Greatest Journey where they learn who Jesus is and how to share Him with others.
But the first step comes from us. You choose the age group of boy or girl that you want to pack for which includes ages 2-4; 5-9; and 10-14. Get an empty shoe box. Pray over it. Pack it. Here are some things that MUST go into the box. Prayer. Soap and a wash cloth. Toothbrush. Pens or pencils and pencil sharpeners. Composition book.
After you put the school and hygiene essentials the sky is the limit, as long as it fits in the box.
Here are some things you CANNOT put in the box. Knives, play army men, play money, plastic guns of any kind, toothpaste, no candy hard or soft.
Do you need some ideas of other things? Doll, Soccer ball (Make sure to include a manual air pump so that the ball can be reinflated.), Stuffed animal, An outfit of clothing to wear, Small musical instrument (such as a harmonica or woodwind recorder), Adhesive bandages (Colorful ones can help a child be more willing to wear a bandage. Do not include liquid antibiotic ointment.)
Reusable plastic containers: cup, water bottle, plate, bowl, blunt-edged utensils (Consider filling an empty container with non-liquid items such as hair bows, bracelets, sunglasses, or washcloths to maximize the space.)
Blanket, Tote bag/purse, Shirts and pants, Pillowcase dress (loose-fitting sundress), Underwear, Shoes and socks, flip-flops, Hat/scarf/mittens, Colored pencils, Pencil case, Crayons, Markers, Art notebook, Coloring books, Picture book, Notebooks, Glue stick (Do not include liquid glue.)
Small adhesive tape, Watercolor set (the hard kind), Playdough, (Consider adding plastic cookie cutters as non-sharp utensils the child can use with the playdough.)
Stickers, Skipping rope/Jump rope, Foam ball, kite, finger puppets, slinky, etch a sketch, stuffed animal, building blocks, tennis balls, play cars/trucks/boats, plastic dinosaurs, plastic tools, solar powered or hand cranked flash light, binoculars, yo-yo, small frisbee, draw string bag (hacky sack),
Back pack, tool set (for older boys), baseball and mitt, for older girls, washable/reusable cloth menstural pads and bar soap to wash them out, sewing kit, 1-2 yards of fabric and ribbon, garden gloves, hand trowel, marbles.
So get your ideas, go to the store and start packing! National collection week is November 15-21 here in Pontotoc. West Heights Baptist Church and Ecru Baptist Church will be collecting boxes.