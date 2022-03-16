Bible Reading: James 1:2-4, NKJV
2 My brethren, count it all joy when you fall into various trials, 3 knowing that the testing of your faith produces patience. 4 But let patience have its perfect work, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing.
With so much uncertainty in the world right now, it’s easy to sink into despair. The 24-hour news cycle is filled with dire warnings from across the globe. Social media is inundated with worst-case scenarios, hatred, disrespect and bitter defiance.
As Christians, we tend to have more of an eternal view. However, even we get trapped in the hysteria, and lose sight of the fact that God is still in control. We substitute the truth of God’s Word with the last piece of bad news on the internet. We accept the prison of hopelessness the world provides, while forfeiting the comfort and peace that Jesus freely gives to those who trust in Him.
Think about your own life. It isn’t always clean and neat, is it? While many of us would tell the story of our lives in a linear pattern, the reality is that our experiences are more like an overwhelming number of intersecting lines. The ups and downs. The challenges and successes. The blessings and the struggles.
We get bogged down in something that seems insurmountably painful at the time, but then move on with life once that situation drifts into the past. We often remember the hard times, while forgetting the way that God worked in the midst of the difficulties to carry us through them.
In this world you can expect hardships, but also—much more importantly—victory!
The Bible tells us to expect challenges, and to grow in them. “My brethren, count it all joy when you fall into various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces patience. But let patience have its perfect work, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing (James 1:2-4, NKJV). In the midst of a trying time, God is working and developing your faith and character for His glory.
Life is hard, and the pain we endure is very real. However, as we cling to the promises of Christ in the midst of the suffering, understanding “that He who has begun a good work in you will complete it until the day of Jesus Christ,” (Philippians 1:6, NKJV), we have no reason to retreat. Instead of despair, we claim victory in Him who saved us!
This victory is not a momentary success, dependent upon the daily ebb and flow of life. It’s not tied to a disease, or to a lost job, or even to the death of a loved one. In a temporary world, the victory we have is eternal and unchanging. As Jesus said, “Therefore you now have sorrow; but I will see you again and your heart will rejoice, and your joy no one will take from you” (John 16:22, NKJV). It’s the hope of Jesus in us!
Take these steps to peace with God so you can have that victory in Jesus.
God loves you and has a plan for you!
Step 1 – The Bible says, “God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, [Jesus Christ], that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life” (John 3:16).
Jesus said, “I came that they may have life and have it abundantly”—a complete life full of purpose (John 10:10).
But here’s the problem:
Step 2 – Man is sinful and separated from God.
We have all done, thought or said bad things, which the Bible calls “sin.” The Bible says, “All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23).
The result of sin is death, spiritual separation from God (Romans 6:23).
The good news?
Step 3 – God sent His Son to die for your sins!
Jesus died in our place so we could have a relationship with God and be with Him forever.
“God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8).
But it didn’t end with His death on the cross. He rose again and still lives!
“Christ died for our sins. … He was buried. … He was raised on the third day, according to the Scriptures” (1 Corinthians 15:3-4).
Jesus is the only way to God. Jesus said, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father, but through Me” (John 14:6).
Would you like to receive God’s forgiveness?
Step 4 – We can’t earn salvation; we are saved by God’s grace when we have faith in His Son, Jesus Christ. All you have to do is believe you are a sinner, that Christ died for your sins, and ask His forgiveness. Then turn from your sins—that’s called repentance. Jesus Christ knows you and loves you. What matters to Him is the attitude of your heart, your honesty.
We suggest praying the following prayer to accept Christ as your Savior:
“Dear Lord Jesus, I know I am a sinner, and I ask for your forgiveness. I believe you died for my sins and rose from the dead. I trust and follow you as my Lord and Savior. Guide my life and help me to do your will. In your name, Amen.”
Did you pray this prayer?
