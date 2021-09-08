Are you ready for a bike ride? The Tour de Bodock bike ride will get going at 8 a.m. this Saturday at the Bodock Festival. It is a family affair if you wish for it to be like the Park family from left: Josie, Aiden, Chris, Suzy, Katherine, and Izzy Park. Many other events are slated throughout the day.
Courtesy of Katheerine
See the booklet in this issue to find out everything you need to know about the Bodock Festival.
The tradition that we’ve all been waiting for to close out the summer has come to town again. The Bodock Festival will all its food, fun and visiting is just around the corner. This year the festivities will be held one day, this Saturday, September 11. Vendors will open at 8 a.m. and the last concert will go on stage at 8:30 p.m.
The first major change in Bodock day is that the pancake breakfast at the fire house has been cancelled this year due to covid cases.
So about the other events that will be up and down Main Street that day.
Saturday morning the Tour de Bodock bike ride begins at 8:00 sharp. Cyclists will have four distances to choose from, including: 10K (6.2 Mi), 20 Miles, 50K (31 Miles) and 100K (62 Miles).
“The entry fees for the 10K and 20 Mile are $30,” McGee said. “The entry fee for the 50K and 100K is $45.” McGee noted that all net proceeds will go toward maintaining the Tanglefoot Trail, which stretches 44 miles through Pontotoc running from New Albany to Houston.
If pedaling is not your thing and you’d rather look at wheels of yesteryear, the car show begins at 8 a.m. in the Jr. High Parking lot. Also on tap are a car and tractor show to begin at the same time. You can also watch the motorcyclists rev up and go for a ride at 9 a.m.
If you want to find the artist in you step by Renasant Park any time from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and enjoy painting rocks which will eventually be used for a display. Other things just for kids will be held on the court square which includes everything from face painting to inflatable houses to playing corn hole.
And because this is being held on 9-11 please stop by the museum and see the special display in the lobby from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and there will also be a reception honoring our troops and first responders in front of the museum from 10 a.m. - 12 noon.
Pontotoc’s got talent will hit the stage at 2 p.m.
Closing out the evenings entertainment will be the Johnsons at 4 p.m., Memphis Jones at 5 p.m., Justin Kirk at 7 p.m. and Tupelo Honey at 8:30 p.m.
Make sure you check out all the events and biographies of the musical groups in the special Bodock book that is inserted in this newspaper.