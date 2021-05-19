Pontotoc County teams, as well as Pontotoc City, had excellent bounce-back seasons on the diamond after missing most of last season due to COVID-19. All-Division honorees were recently announced. All-Division players are those who had outstanding seasons and were chosen by a vote among coaches in their divisions.
For the Pontotoc Warriors baseball team, First Team All-Division 2-4A players included sophomore Jon Robert Carnes, who hit .359 with 5 homeruns. Carnes also pitched 47 innings and struck out 74, with a 2.75 ERA. Other All-Division selections included junior Brice Deaton, who hit .320 with 4 homeruns. Deaton also pitched 46 innings and struck out 59. Walt Gardner was an All-Division selection as well, hitting .265.
Second Team All-Division players for Pontotoc included senior Eli Harlow, and Ty Clayton.
Pontotoc Coach Josh Dowdy said his team has a lot to build upon for next season.
"I'm really proud of how our guys competed this year, especially with such a young team, and we'll return all but two players next year, and all of our pitching," said Dowdy.
The Lady Warriors had three First Team All-Division selections, including Sadie Stegall, Allie Beckley, and Joryie McKnight.
In addition to being an All-Division selection, McKnight, a sophomore, was voted Best Offensive Player in Division 2-4A. That came as no surprise to Pontotoc Coach Michael Wildmon. "I felt that she was going to have a breakout year, and she proved me right," said Wildmon. In 10 division games this season, McKnight hit .583. She racked up 21 hits in 36 at-bats, including 2 doubles, 2 triples, and 14 RBIs. She also scored 11 runs and stole 5 bases. McKnight, a slap hitter, had a slugging percentage of .750, and and on-base percentage of .595.
Second Team All-Division selections for the Lady Warriors included Sky Vaughn, Kinsey Cayson, and Lexie Rogers.
For the North Pontotoc Vikings baseball team, 5 players were 1-4A First Team All-Division selections, including Ty Roberson, Bo Howell, Kaden Wilson, Reece Kentner, and Michael Anderson.
In addition, Roberson was named Offensive Player of the Year. Cayson Capwell earned a spot on the Second Team All-Division.
The Lady Vikings counted 4 players on the 1-4A First Team All-Division roster, including Abby Waldron, Tiffany Bishop, Taylor Bishop, and Kathryn Smith. Anna Grace Coomer earned a spot on the Second Team All-Division squad. Honorable mentions included Brooke McBrayer and Lexie Walker.
Coach Cee Cee Cavenaugh was proud of her squad.
"These girls showed a lot of heart, and I'm glad to have been a part of this year's team," said Cavenaugh.
For the South Pontotoc Cougars baseball team, First Team All-Division selections included senior Chris Fleming, Hunter Bagwell, Channing Lackey, and Jackson Rodgers.
In addition, Rodgers was named Pitcher of the Year in the division. Lackey was named Co-Offensive Player of the Year as well.
Hayes Gregory was selected to the Second Team All-Division squad.
For the Lady Cougars, five players were named to the First Team 2-4A All-Division squad. Those ladies included seniors Allyson Harrison and Secora Weeks, as well as Rebekah Pilcher, Sydney Brazil, Maggie Ross and Maddie Holcomb.
Weeks hit .355 on the year, notching 27 hits in 76 at-bats, she hit 16 singles, 9 doubles, 1 triple and 1 homerun. Holcomb hit .383, with 31 hits in 81 at-bats. She hit 23 singles, as well as 3 doubles, 4 triples, and one homerun. Brazil hit .415. She notched 34 hits in 82 at-bats, including 28 singles, and 6 doubles. Pilcher hit a whopping, team high .554. Pilcher had 46 hits in 83 at-bats. She hit 34 singles, 10 doubles, 1 triple and 1 homerun. Harrison hit an even .400 on the year. She got 34 hits in 85 at-bats, including 26 singles, 5 doubles and 3 triples.
Harrison also earned Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year in the district, and was selected to the Clarion Ledger's Dandy Dozen.
South Pontotoc Coach Adam Patterson was grateful for another winning season of Lady Cougar softball.
"I'm proud of our seniors for their effort and for the entire team," said Patterson. "I look forward to next spring."