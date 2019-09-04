Several area residents were among those who earned Associate of Arts or Associate of Applied Science degrees or certificates at the conclusion of the 2019 summer semester at Itawamba Community College.
They include
Aberdeen - Anquenette Lakesha Brown, A.A.; Cassandra Felicia Perkins, A.A.; Jela J. Devauld, A.A.; Marissa Elena Wade, certificate; Shameika Lee’Angela Bell, A.A.;
Amory – Bobbie Nicole Doster, cerftificate; Jai’la Marie Harris, A.A.; Lea Elise McFarling, certificate; Megan Elizabeth Reed, A.A.; Victoria K. Davis, certificate;
Baldwyn – Earl Deonte Hanger, A.A.S.; Kristie Lea Dennis, certificate;
Belden – Kaelan Elizabeth Chamblee, A.A.;
Blue Mountain – Victoria Elizabeth Cousar, certificate;
Blue Springs – Jeremy L. Gambrel, A.A.S.;
Bruce – Jemeika S. Mathis, A.A.;
Corinth – Samantha D. Damron, A.A.S.;
Ecru – Jazlyn Gavriella Eaton, A.A.;
Fulton – Brandi LaShay Kelley, A.A.S.; Elizabeth Dye Strickland, A.A.; Haley Michelle Williams, certificate; Hannah Grace Johnson, A.A.S.; Makeya R. King, A.A.; Sarah C. Dial, certificate;
Guntown – Chelsea Paige Buse, A.A.S.; Christian T. Green, A.A.; Victoria Elizabeth Hamric, A.A.S.;
Hamilton – Ashley N. Roth, A.A.S.; Emily Roxanne Waltmon, certificate;
Houlka – Gabriel Edward Freeman, A.A.S.; Hannah Beth Gabriel Crudup, certificate;
Houston – Gabriela Selena Bedolla, A.A.; Tudarry Peddrick Gathings, A.A.; William Gregory Moore, A.A.S.;
Nettleton – Anthony David White, A.A.; Ariel T. Bramlett, A.A.;
New Albany – Charissa Dale Grissom, A.A.S.; Nikki Lynne Bullock, certificate;
Okolona – Jae’ven Jevon Mabry, A.A.;
Plantersville – Paine Keontrale Latham, A.A.;
Pontotoc – Abel Joel Potter, A.A.; Allie Marie Bethune, certificate; Jayla Dominica Browner, certificate, A.A.S.; Joseph David Banal, A.A.; Kaden Thomas Montgomery, A.A.; Laken Harley Pettit, A.A.S.; Lindsey Payton Smith, A.A.;
Ripley – Kristen Bryana Gaillard, certificate;
Saltillo – Annika B.Arnold, certificate; Colbe Terrelle Hodges, A.A.; Ethan Cole Caviness, A.A.; James Braden Ellis, A.A.; Summer Reynolds, A.A.S.;
Shannon – Clay Samuel Stegall, certificate; Michelle Lynn Flurry McCaine, A.A.S.;
Thaxton – Victoria K. Griffin, certificate;
Tremont – Jamie Lee Holland, certificate;
Tupelo – Catrina Lynn Brown, certificate; Codi Kaitlyn Gentry, A.A.S.; David Wayne Jones, A.A.S.; Glenn Sturdivant Thomas, certificate; Jaylen Thomas Pounds, A.A.; Kerry Jervale McKenzie, A.A.; Larissa Ann Reese, A.A.; Myzhana Kentrece Bell, A.A.; Paulina Joy Gumm, A.A.S.; Scott Parker Gailor, A.A.; Trevor Lee Sudduth, A.A.S.; Victoria Madison Kennedy, A.A.; William K. Trammel, A.A.;
Warner Robins, Ga. – DeSean Montrez Dinkins, A.A.;
West Point – Alexis Danielle Hannah, certificate; and
Woodland – Victoria Marie Cousin, A.A.