Several area residents were among those who earned Associate of Arts or Associate of Applied Science degrees or certificates at the conclusion of the 2020 fall semester at Itawamba Community College.
They include
Aberdeen – Anna Catherine Elliott, A.A.; Lucinda Racail Randle, A.A.;
Amory – Claudia C. Bounds, certificate; Madalyn Edith Pearson, A.A.; Kimberly H. Renfro, certificate; Cameron A. Tubb, A.A.S., certificate; Jake Tyler Williams, A.A.;
Baldwyn – Brittney Carol Bryson, A.A.S.;
Belden – Shelby B. Chenault, A.A.S.; Jennifer Rebecca Lesure, A.A.; Janie M. Thornton, certificate;
Blue Mountain – Stacy D. Ralph, A.A.;
Blue Springs – Phillip B. Buse, A.A.S.;
Caledonia – Brent L. Smith, A.A.S.;
Corinth – Quentin Tyriq Patterson, A.A.;
Dumas – Rebecca Dawn Hopkins, certificate;
Fulton – Brooke Lashay Clayton, A.A.S.; Karly N. Weeks, A.A.; Logan Bailey Wilburn, A.A.; Justin L. Young, certificate;
Greenwood – Charles Edward Brooks, A.A.;
Greenwood Springs – Rhonda A. Bailey, A.A.S., certificate;
Guntown – Cheyenne Leigh Cox, certificate; Dalton Cole Hall, A.A.S.; Stephanie Nicole Oliver, certificate; Carlee Annice Samples, certificate;
Hamilton – Monica Trinida Shanklin Fields, A.A.;
Houston – Shelby Ann Hatfield, A.A.; Larry Mims, A.A.S.;
Little Rock, Ark. – Tyler James Day, A.A.;
Louisville – Sarah Bunnell, A.A.;
Madison – Jacob W. Thomas, A.A.;
Mantachie – Avory Makina Graham, A.A.; Tyler E. Mahler, A.A.; Hope Alexandria Wallace, certificate;
Mobile, Ala. – Collins Woods, A.A.;
Mooreville – Brittney M. Gilmore, A.A.; Valerie J. Murrell, A.A.; Kyler Mackenzie Williams, certificate;
Nettleton – Keyira A. Gilliam, A.A.; Kanija Arbreeia Givhan, A.A.; Courtney Elizabeth Oliver, A.A.; Lexus Emondi Reed, A.A.S., certificate; Jake W. Scott, A.A. Kurtis W. Yarbrough, certificate;
New Albany – Christopher Stuart Gregory, A.A.S., certificate; William Chance Nowlin, A.A.S.; Amanda G. Pannell, certificate; Erica Elise Wood, certificate;
Okolona – Tekeia Amari Gates, A.A.;
Oxford – Quinshun Twilley, A.A.;
Plantersville – Amber Nicole Evans, certificate; Macy Claire McMillan, A.A.;
Pontotoc – Hayden B. Baldwin, A.A.S.; Taylor Ray Donaldson, A.A.S., certificate; Justin Andrew Fooshee, A.A.S.; Monica R. Grant, certificate; Riley J. Hall, A.A.; Katlynn M. McDonald, A.A.; Timothy Alan Morton, certificate; Christy Kay Putt, A.A.; Jonathan Isaac Staggs, A.A.; Samuel Russell Stringer, A.A.; Alaina C. Weeks, A.A.;
Randolph – Jennie Mae Foster, certificate;
Rienzi – Quamon D. Davis, A.A.;
Ripley – Jennifer Louise Sykes, certificate;
Saltillo – John Hewitt Parker, A.A.; Ayah Barkat Sulaiman, A.A.;
Senatobia – Jenorris Ledell Hibbler, A.A.;
Shannon – Mary Chelsea Kohen, A.A.; Luke Quenton Lauderdale, A.A.;
Southaven – Ly’Tia Arneisha Coleman, A.A.;
Starkville – Stanley J. Higgins, A.A.; Marissa Shantae Petty, A.A.;
Tremont – Kaitlyn Avary Garrett, A.A.; Marina Grace Stanphill, A.A.;
Tupelo – Dustin Chance Abbott, certificate; Taylor Elise Barnhill, certificate; Teran M. Barnitz, certificate; Sara Spencer Bradsher, A.A.; Jessica L. Cayson, A.A.S., certificate; Sydney Elise Cook, certificate; Kristina M. Enlow, A.A.; Sarah Ann Enlow, A.A.; Chris W. Ganaway, certificate; Franklin Tyler Gregory, certificate; Christi Michelle Hudson, A.A.; Grace Ann Hurst, A.A.; Kayla L. Little, A.A.S.; Crystal M. Lopez, A.A.S. certificate; Kalyse N. McGaha, A.A.; Lindsey Diane Newhall, A.A.; Marqueveus L. Pannell, certificate; Summer Rae Price, certificate; Julie Carolyn Seawright, A.A.; Cole Metcalfe Stewart, certificate; Ashton Leigh Swearingen, certificate; Javion Marques Vance, certificate; Jeremy Darrell Wade, A.A.S.; Braxton Montel Witherspoon, A.A.;
Verona – K’miayus Connery Costner Canseco Cayson, A.A.;
Waterford – Jazmine S. Anderson, A.A.;
Weir – Cameron S. Smith, certificate;
West Point – Queenie Antwanette Dean, certificate; Torrey Jurrell Williams, A.A.S.; and
White Lake, Mich. – Noah Spellmen Howard, A.A.